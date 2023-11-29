Why Jamie Lynn Spears Abruptly Quit I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Jamie Lynn Spears took this show's name to heart.
The 32-year-old made an early exit from I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, a British reality tv series that documents stars living together in the wilderness.
A spokesperson for the ITV series told E! News on Nov. 29, "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."
They added that her fellow campmates are already aware Jamie Lynn won't be returning, and that her last appearance will be in the Nov. 29 UK episode.
Per the Daily Mail, the Zoey 101 actress had an emotional time wile in the camp, often filming confessionals in tears due to the difficult conditions and missing her family, including daughters Maddie, 15, who she shares with her ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson.
The outlet also reported that despite her early exit, Jamie Lynn is expected to receive her full fee for participating in the show, since she successfully stayed in the camp for longer than 72 hours.
This is the second celebrity-centered reality series the Nickelodeon alum has competed in this year. Jamie Lynn was also a cast member on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten, before being eliminated in only the second week.
She reflected on her brief experience on the show on social media, having previously promised to donate her weekly salary while on the ABC show to the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists amid the strike.
"Alan, you're the absolute best friend and partner that anyone could ever ask for," she wrote under an Oct. Instagram post alongside a series of images from her time on the show. "I got to raise some money for my #SAGAFTRA community and meet some of the most amazing ppl, and That's a win by all accounts in what I set out to do. Softball moms are hot."
Back in 2022, Jamie Lynn—the younger sister of Britney Spears—detailed her time in the spotlight in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Keep reading to revisit the book's biggest bombshells…