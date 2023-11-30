The Masked Singer: Boy Band Heartthrob of Your 2000s Dreams Revealed at S'more

You'll feel like a kid again after you find out which hunky former 2000s boy-bander was eliminated on The Masked Singer's Nov. 29 episode.

Watch: The Boy Bands are Back

S'more's (liquid) dreams of winning The Masked Singer have officially come to an end.

A member of one of the most iconic boy bands from the early aughts was eliminated during the Fox competition series' Nov. 29 Disco Night episode. Prior to his performance of "That's the Way (I Like It)" by KC and the Sunshine Band, the singer teased the viewers and judges will some hints about his return to the stage.

"When I got here, I'm gonna be honest, I was a little nervous," S'more admitted. "This has been unlike any experience I've ever had as a performer. This costume is hot and it's heavy, and it's a hell of a lot of cardio. I've been up 'til two or three in the morning practicing my choreography. It's like I'm back in boy band bootcamp."

The mystery celebrity even shared how competing on the show helped him regain his confidence as an artist.

"Before I got here, the thought of returning to the stage felt scary," he admitted, "but hearing the panel's comments week after week has meant so much to me and it's made me feel like I still belong on the stage."

Following his performance, S'more delivered one final clue that related to judge Robin Thicke: "Robin, I have been inside your house and you have great taste in music and home decor."

When it came to the judges guesses, all chose infamous boy-banders with Robin and Ken Jeong picking Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys respectively and Nicole Scherzinger choosing New Kids on the Block's Jordan Knight.

Michael Becker/FOX/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

However, Jenny McCarthy ultimately guessed correctly with Ashley Parker Angel from O-Town.

And boy, did he give it all or nothing. As Ashley gushed after his unasmking, "The Masked Singer is unlike any other show on the planet earth, such an incredible experience for a performer."

The 42-year-old also gave a sweet nod to his family, including his 18-year-old son Lyric with Tiffany Lynn

"I wanna shout out to my son," he said. "I love you, Lyric!"

Keep reading to meet the whole cast and see who is still in the competition. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Instagram (maskedsingerfox) & Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

Anonymouse: Eliminated Pre-Premiere

During the season 10 kickoff special on Sept. 10, Demi Lovato was revealed as Anonymouse. However, she won't be competiting, it was a special one-time appearance.

"I wanted to be on your show," she told host Nick Cannon during the episode, "because it seemed so fun, and it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so its the best of both worlds."

Michael Becker/FOX / ABC via Getty Images

Rubber Ducky: Eliminated Week 1

The Rubber Ducky was revealed as Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson on the Sept. 27 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX / FOX via Getty Images

Diver: Eliminated Week 2

The Diver was exposed as Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval on Oct. 4.

Michael Becker/FOX / Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pickle: Eliminated Week 3

Michael Rapaport was unmasked as the Pickle on the Oct. 11 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WSF

Royal Hen: Eliminated Week 4

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was revealed to be the Royal Hen on the Oct. 18 episode.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+/Michael Becker / FOX

Hawk: Eliminated Week 5

Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey was unmasked as Hawk during Harry Potter week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hibiscus: Eliminated Week 6

Say hello to the Countess! The Real Housewives of New York City icon Luann de Lesseps was revealed as Hibiscus during week six.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Michael Becker/Fox

Cuddle Monster: Eliminated Week 7

Cuddle Monster was a surprise addition to season 10 when he was introduced as a Wild Card contestant during week seven. However, his time on the show was short lived. During his elimination, it was revealed the giant star was none other than former NBA pro Metta World Peace.

Michael Becker/FOX/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

S'more: Eliminated Week 8

During Disco Night, S'more was unmasked as Ashley Parker Angel from the hit 2000s boy band O-Town.

Michael Becker/FOX

Gazelle

Michael Becker/FOX

Husky

Michael Becker/FOX

Anteater

Michael Becker/FOX

Tiki

Michael Becker/FOX

Donut

Michael Becker/FOX

Cow

