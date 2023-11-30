The Masked Singer: Boy Band Heartthrob of Your 2000s Dreams Revealed at S'more

S'more's (liquid) dreams of winning The Masked Singer have officially come to an end.
A member of one of the most iconic boy bands from the early aughts was eliminated during the Fox competition series' Nov. 29 Disco Night episode. Prior to his performance of "That's the Way (I Like It)" by KC and the Sunshine Band, the singer teased the viewers and judges will some hints about his return to the stage.
"When I got here, I'm gonna be honest, I was a little nervous," S'more admitted. "This has been unlike any experience I've ever had as a performer. This costume is hot and it's heavy, and it's a hell of a lot of cardio. I've been up 'til two or three in the morning practicing my choreography. It's like I'm back in boy band bootcamp."
The mystery celebrity even shared how competing on the show helped him regain his confidence as an artist.
"Before I got here, the thought of returning to the stage felt scary," he admitted, "but hearing the panel's comments week after week has meant so much to me and it's made me feel like I still belong on the stage."
Following his performance, S'more delivered one final clue that related to judge Robin Thicke: "Robin, I have been inside your house and you have great taste in music and home decor."
When it came to the judges guesses, all chose infamous boy-banders with Robin and Ken Jeong picking Kevin Richardson and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys respectively and Nicole Scherzinger choosing New Kids on the Block's Jordan Knight.
However, Jenny McCarthy ultimately guessed correctly with Ashley Parker Angel from O-Town.
And boy, did he give it all or nothing. As Ashley gushed after his unasmking, "The Masked Singer is unlike any other show on the planet earth, such an incredible experience for a performer."
The 42-year-old also gave a sweet nod to his family, including his 18-year-old son Lyric with Tiffany Lynn.
"I wanna shout out to my son," he said. "I love you, Lyric!"
Keep reading to meet the whole cast and see who is still in the competition. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.