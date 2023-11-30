The Masked Singer: Boy Band Heartthrob of Your 2000s Dreams Revealed at S'more

Watch : The Boy Bands are Back

S'more's (liquid) dreams of winning The Masked Singer have officially come to an end.

A member of one of the most iconic boy bands from the early aughts was eliminated during the Fox competition series' Nov. 29 Disco Night episode. Prior to his performance of "That's the Way (I Like It)" by KC and the Sunshine Band, the singer teased the viewers and judges will some hints about his return to the stage.

"When I got here, I'm gonna be honest, I was a little nervous," S'more admitted. "This has been unlike any experience I've ever had as a performer. This costume is hot and it's heavy, and it's a hell of a lot of cardio. I've been up 'til two or three in the morning practicing my choreography. It's like I'm back in boy band bootcamp."

The mystery celebrity even shared how competing on the show helped him regain his confidence as an artist.