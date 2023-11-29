Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Showing Her Support for His Career Milestone

Travis Kelce is enchanted by Taylor Swift's social media moves.
After all, the Kansas City Chiefs player gave the Grammy singer a shoutout for smashing that like button on his team's Instagram post celebrating him becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards.
"You might not care about records," his brother Jason Kelce noted on the Nov. 29 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But you know who does? A 92 percenter by the name of Taylor Swift."
Travis laughed and responded, "Thanks Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."
When Jason jokingly asked whether Taylor was a "fan of tight end receiving yards," referring to his little brother's position, Travis quipped back, "Maybe, I don't know. I don't know if she's a fan of tight ends or not. I'll have to ask her."
And no matter the distance, the couple has continued to support each other's wins from the sidelines.
While the "Karma" singer missed the milestone game since she was wrapping up the South American leg of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil, she's been spotted cheering the NFL star on at multiple games.
Travis returned the favor as he took in his second Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during his team's bye week earlier this month.
"I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires," he shared on his podcast following his trip. "The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy for, and yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it, and it looked like she was having some fun up there."
Keep reading to see how Travis and Taylor's love story could prove he's the one.