Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Showing Her Support for His Career Milestone

Watch : Travis Kelce Talks Old Tweets and Song Reaching No. 1

Travis Kelce is enchanted by Taylor Swift's social media moves.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs player gave the Grammy singer a shoutout for smashing that like button on his team's Instagram post celebrating him becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards.

"You might not care about records," his brother Jason Kelce noted on the Nov. 29 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But you know who does? A 92 percenter by the name of Taylor Swift."

Travis laughed and responded, "Thanks Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."

When Jason jokingly asked whether Taylor was a "fan of tight end receiving yards," referring to his little brother's position, Travis quipped back, "Maybe, I don't know. I don't know if she's a fan of tight ends or not. I'll have to ask her."

And no matter the distance, the couple has continued to support each other's wins from the sidelines.