Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

Oh, baby! The Richie-Grainge family is about to get a little bigger.
Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, she confirmed with Vogue Jan. 25 while also debuting her baby bump.
"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she shared. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."
Sofia also revealed she's expecting a daughter. "She's growing pretty fast," she noted, "so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."
The news comes nine months after Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France, with her dad Lionel Richie and sister Nicole Richie among the attendees. And in the time since their nuptials, the couple have simply been basking in married life.
"Being married is the best," Sofia said in a July 2023 video for Vogue. "I'm obsessed with Elliot. When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."
While the pair first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2021—nearly a year after her split from Scott Disick—they actually go way back. In fact, as a long-time family friend, Elliot already had the stamp of approval from Sofia's father.
"I've known Elliot, her now-husband, since he was 9 years old if you can believe that," Lionel told E! News after the wedding in April 2023. "So, I vetted the kid. I know who he is. I know his people. They're happy, and they're in love. And if you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid. And he loves my kid. So, I'm very happy."
And Sofia, too, knew right from the get-go that Elliot was someone special.
"I would always tell him, 'Whoever you end up with is the luckiest girl,'" she recalled to Who What Wear in August 2023 about their friendship before their romance. "I thought that person is going to be really loved, appreciated, and worshipped. And then I realized one day… Why can't that lucky girl be me?"
And soon after their romance blossomed, it became clear to the influencer that the record label executive was the one.
"I knew when we started dating that he was my husband," she added. "It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he'll propose?' It was like, ‘This is my husband—100%.' I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life."
