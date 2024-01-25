Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Elliot Grainge

Watch : Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Talk “Calm” Married Life

Oh, baby! The Richie-Grainge family is about to get a little bigger.

Sofia Richie is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, she confirmed with Vogue Jan. 25 while also debuting her baby bump.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she shared. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Sofia also revealed she's expecting a daughter. "She's growing pretty fast," she noted, "so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."

The news comes nine months after Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France, with her dad Lionel Richie and sister Nicole Richie among the attendees. And in the time since their nuptials, the couple have simply been basking in married life.

"Being married is the best," Sofia said in a July 2023 video for Vogue. "I'm obsessed with Elliot. When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."