Endgame's Omid Scobie Denies Naming Anyone Who Allegedly Speculated on Archie's Skin Color

In a Nov. 28 video interview, Scobie himself told Dutch media network RTL Nederland in response to the controversy, "The book is available in a number of languages, unfortunately I can't speak Dutch, so, I haven't seen the copy for myself. But if there have been any translation errors, I am sure the publishers have got it under control."

He continued, "For me, I edited and wrote the English version. There has never been a version that I produced that has names in it."

The publisher did not specify which error needs to be fixed. NBC News, which has not independently verified the Dutch version of Endgame, has reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and the Sussexes for comment, but has not heard back.

In Endgame, Scobie quotes sources as saying that in his written correspondence with Meghan, Charles wanted to make clear that he didn't feel the remarks regarding skin color were made with "ill will" or "casual prejudice," and that she tried to explain how the alleged conversations were an example of a "lingering unconscious bias and ignorance" that needed to be addressed.