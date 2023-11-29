Jennifer Garner Shares Insight Into Daughter Violet’s College Prep

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter Violet is gearing up for college—and just like the actress, we have mixed emotions.

Jennifer Garner's daughter is about to flee the nest.

The 13 Going on 30 actress recently shared that her and Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet, 17, is amping up prep for college. 

"The excitement and stress go hand-in-hand," the Love Simon star said on Live with Kelly and Mark on Nov. 28. "She's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. She's a self starter." 

Which means Violet is heads down searching for the perfect school, without needing much help from mom. "She's in the middle of all of that," Jennifer said of her daughter, who turns 18 on Dec. 1. "I'm proud of her no matter what." 

And Jennifer—also mom to Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—is proud of herself too. Especially when it comes to roles she's taken on recently like The Family Switch.  

"I watched it with my son in his class," she recently told E! News. "[They] had a blast. And my son was embarrassed going into it, because he knew what was coming. But then when he saw his buddies having so much fun, he had a great time."

The actress, who finalized her divorce from Ben in 2018, also told E! News that she picks her current roles based on more than just the "cool points" she earns from her children. She enjoys being a part of films that families experience together. 

"The thing that made me the most excited—I mean, I love hearing the kids laugh—but there were a couple of my friends who were moms who were chaperoning this outing," she shared, "and they told me after that they cried. And I was like, 'Yes!'"

The Family Switch is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 30. 

