Jennifer Garner Shares Insight Into Daughter Violet’s College Prep

Jennifer Garner's daughter is about to flee the nest.

The 13 Going on 30 actress recently shared that her and Ben Affleck's oldest daughter Violet, 17, is amping up prep for college.

"The excitement and stress go hand-in-hand," the Love Simon star said on Live with Kelly and Mark on Nov. 28. "She's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. She's a self starter."

Which means Violet is heads down searching for the perfect school, without needing much help from mom. "She's in the middle of all of that," Jennifer said of her daughter, who turns 18 on Dec. 1. "I'm proud of her no matter what."

And Jennifer—also mom to Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11—is proud of herself too. Especially when it comes to roles she's taken on recently like The Family Switch.

"I watched it with my son in his class," she recently told E! News. "[They] had a blast. And my son was embarrassed going into it, because he knew what was coming. But then when he saw his buddies having so much fun, he had a great time."