Soccer Star Neymar and Bruna Biancardi Break Up Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Girl

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar have called timeout on their relationship.

The model confirmed she and the soccer star have broken up less than two months after they welcomed their daughter Mavie.

"This is a private matter," Bianca wrote on her Nov. 28 Instagram Story, as translated from Portuguese, "but as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I am not in a relationship."

She continued, "We are Mavie's parents, and this is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way I will stop being associated in the frequent news. Thanks."

Earlier this year, and three months before welcoming Mavie, Neymar—who also shares 12-year-old son Davi Lucca with ex Carolina Dantas—addressed rumors that he had been unfaithful to Bruna.

"I do this for both of you and your family," Neymar wrote, via translation, in a June Instagram post, under an image of the then-couple. "Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."