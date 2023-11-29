Soccer Star Neymar and Bruna Biancardi Break Up Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Girl

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar have called timeout on their relationship.
The model confirmed she and the soccer star have broken up less than two months after they welcomed their daughter Mavie.
"This is a private matter," Bianca wrote on her Nov. 28 Instagram Story, as translated from Portuguese, "but as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I am not in a relationship."
She continued, "We are Mavie's parents, and this is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way I will stop being associated in the frequent news. Thanks."
Earlier this year, and three months before welcoming Mavie, Neymar—who also shares 12-year-old son Davi Lucca with ex Carolina Dantas—addressed rumors that he had been unfaithful to Bruna.
"I do this for both of you and your family," Neymar wrote, via translation, in a June Instagram post, under an image of the then-couple. "Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."
In the post, the 31-year-old also admitted he "did wrong," though he doesn't admit to cheating specifically, and wrote that his actions "hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child." Neymar, who took his relationship with Bruna public in April 2022, later promised to "try" hard to make their relationship work.
The 31-year-old—who recently relocated to Saudi Arabia after signing a multi-year contract with Al-Hilal in August—has not yet commented their breakup.
Bruna's confirmation of the split comes just a few weeks after she and her family were the target of an armed home invasion. Following the incident, the 29-year-old reassured fans that she, Mavie and her family were all safe and sound.
"Passing by to reassure friends, family and those of you who follow me here," her Nov. 8 Instagram statement, translated from Portuguese, read. "That morning they robbed my house and took my parents hostage. Me, Mavie and my sister are no longer living there, and we weren't at the moment. Thank God everything is fine with them."
She continued, "Material things we can win back, the important thing is that everyone is well and that those involved are being found. Thank you my God for taking care of us, always protect my family from all evil, Amen."