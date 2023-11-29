Why Coco Austin Is "Happy/Sad" as Her and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Turns 8

Coco Austin and Ice-T's daughter just reached a new milestone.
That's right, Chanel turned 8 years old on Nov. 28, and her mom couldn't believe how quickly time has flown.
"Im happy/sad today... Chanel turned 8!!" Coco wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos of Chanel. "Do I cry or smile? I dont know.. I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday.. Im so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she's become.. Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! Its amazing how much love you can have for a little human being."
And she wasn't the only one to celebrate the big day. Ice-T also penned a heartfelt tribute to Chanel on social media.
"HappyBirthday @babychanelnicole," the rapper—who is also dad to daughter LeTesha, 47, and son Tracy Jr., 32, from previous relationships—captioned a series of throwbacks in his own post. "You're 8yrs old today! Wow.. so fast!"
Over the years, Coco and Ice-T have frequently given fans glimpses into their family's world—sharing photos of Chanel's birthday parties, her first day of school and twinning outfits with her mom. The little one has also made appearances on the red carpet and at her dad's concerts.
And while Coco knows social media users have a lot to say about the way she parents—including her decision to breastfeed Chanel at age 5 and bathe her in the sink at age 6—she isn't afraid to respond to these comments. She also knows she has the support of Ice-T.
In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star called her the "best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine" in a 2022 video message on the Tamron Hall Show, and Coco was moved by his words.
"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she said while tearing up on the show. "You don't hear the goodness. You just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother because I dedicated the last six years of putting everything aside—my career, everything—just for her. And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."
