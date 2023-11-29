Why Coco Austin Is "Happy/Sad" as Her and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Turns 8

Watch : Ice-T's 7-Year-Old Daughter Still Sleeps in Bed With Parents

Coco Austin and Ice-T's daughter just reached a new milestone.

That's right, Chanel turned 8 years old on Nov. 28, and her mom couldn't believe how quickly time has flown.

"Im happy/sad today... Chanel turned 8!!" Coco wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos of Chanel. "Do I cry or smile? I dont know.. I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday.. Im so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she's become.. Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! Its amazing how much love you can have for a little human being."

And she wasn't the only one to celebrate the big day. Ice-T also penned a heartfelt tribute to Chanel on social media.

"HappyBirthday @babychanelnicole," the rapper—who is also dad to daughter LeTesha, 47, and son Tracy Jr., 32, from previous relationships—captioned a series of throwbacks in his own post. "You're 8yrs old today! Wow.. so fast!"