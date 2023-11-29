Why Coco Austin Is "Happy/Sad" as Her and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Turns 8

In a message for Chanel's 8th birthday, Coco Austin, who shares her daughter with Ice-T, reflected on how quickly time has gone by: "Do I cry or smile? I don't know."

Coco Austin and Ice-T's daughter just reached a new milestone.

That's right, Chanel turned 8 years old on Nov. 28, and her mom couldn't believe how quickly time has flown.

"Im happy/sad today... Chanel turned 8!!" Coco wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos of Chanel. "Do I cry or smile? I dont know.. I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday.. Im so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she's become.. Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! Its amazing how much love you can have for a little human being."

And she wasn't the only one to celebrate the big day. Ice-T also penned a heartfelt tribute to Chanel on social media. 

"HappyBirthday @babychanelnicole," the rapper—who is also dad to daughter LeTesha, 47, and son Tracy Jr., 32, from previous relationships—captioned a series of throwbacks in his own post. "You're 8yrs old today! Wow.. so fast!"

Over the years, Coco and Ice-T have frequently given fans glimpses into their family's world—sharing photos of Chanel's birthday parties, her first day of school and twinning outfits with her mom. The little one has also made appearances on the red carpet and at her dad's concerts.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

And while Coco knows social media users have a lot to say about the way she parents—including her decision to breastfeed Chanel at age 5 and bathe her in the sink at age 6—she isn't afraid to respond to these comments. She also knows she has the support of Ice-T.

In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star called her the "best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine" in a 2022 video message on the Tamron Hall Show, and Coco was moved by his words.

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she said while tearing up on the show. "You don't hear the goodness. You just hear a lot of bad. And I know I'm a good mother because I dedicated the last six years of putting everything aside—my career, everything—just for her. And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

To see some of the photos Coco and Ice-T have shared of Chanel over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
My Angel

"Arrived," Coco wrote from The Guitar Hotel in Florida in June 2023 while giving Chanel a piggy-back ride in front of some rainbow angel wings.

Instagram
Pinky Promise

"First day on vacation!" Coco wrote in June 2023. "Thank you @sugardollllz for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Chanel and Coco Austin supported Ice-T during his Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2023.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Walk of Fame Fam

The family of three posed in front of his newly minted star in Los Angeles.

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The then 2-year-old child showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

