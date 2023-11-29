King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments After Oprah Winfrey Interview

It was an interview that changed everything.
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, major bombshells were dropped—including that there had been discussions within the royal family about what the skin color of the couple's son Archie Harrison would be prior to his 2019 birth. Now, a new book from Omid Scobie, titled Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, sheds new light on the incident, and how Buckingham Palace responded.
To refresh, one month after the interview aired in 2021, the Telegraph reported that King Charles III had written to Meghan expressing his sadness over how the family had become divided, and his regret that she and Harry has chosen to share so much publicly. Omid's book now provides more details on this correspondence.
Per the book, sources said that Charles wanted to make clear to Meghan that he didn't feel the remarks regarding skin color were made with "ill will" or "casual prejudice." His daughter-in-law then tried to explain how the conversations were an example of, per Endgame, a "lingering unconscious bias and ignorance" that needed to be addressed.
Omid details that the two had a "respectful back-and-forth," but that the then-Prince of Wales and Meghan likely still didn't regard the incident in the same way. The letters did, however, accomplish "at least a feeling that both had been heard."
Shortly after the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, addressing some of the issues raised during the conversation.
Though Harry was sure to clarify to Oprah that the Queen and Prince Philip were not part of the race conversation, the statement included, "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
Omid's book likewise does not name anyone specifically to have been part of these conversations.
