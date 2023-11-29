Megan Fox Shares She Had Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before Miscarriage With Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Baby

Watch : Megan Fox Details Abusive Relationships, Pregnancy Loss

Megan Fox is detailing a heart-rending experience.

In her newly-released book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan opened up about suffering a miscarriage while pregnant with her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's baby. And as the Jennifer's Body actress recently shared, her experience was "much harder" than she anticipated, as it came years after she suffered a pregnancy loss.

"I've really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?'" she told WWD in an article published Nov. 29. "Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar."

Referring to her fiancé, she added, "I've been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."

As Megan—who co-parents kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—explained, she and MGK have turned to creative outlets to help with their healing process.