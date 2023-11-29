Megan Fox Shares She Had Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before Miscarriage With Her and Machine Gun Kelly's Baby

Megan Fox is detailing a heart-rending experience.
In her newly-released book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan opened up about suffering a miscarriage while pregnant with her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's baby. And as the Jennifer's Body actress recently shared, her experience was "much harder" than she anticipated, as it came years after she suffered a pregnancy loss.
"I've really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?'" she told WWD in an article published Nov. 29. "Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar."
Referring to her fiancé, she added, "I've been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."
As Megan—who co-parents kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—explained, she and MGK have turned to creative outlets to help with their healing process.
"That love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me," she continued, "and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So, I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it's been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."
Indeed, while performing his song "Twin Flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, MGK announced that he wrote the track for his "wife" Megan, adding of the performance, "This is for our unborn child."
Shortly after gracing the stage, the "Home" musician reflected on his performance, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Broke my heart to sing the end of that song." He later added, "I recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. Beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."
As for Megan, she also shared a message in support of her fiancé's vulnerability.
"Baby- so proud of you for giving such a vulnerable and emotional performance," she wrote in a May 2022 Instagram post. "You are magic."
Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is available now.