The Hilarious Reason Why Dolly Parton Only Uses Fax and Not Text Messages

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 involves one very retro form of communication.

The country music legend addressed her long-reported refusal to text, explaining why she will always love to use a phone or fax machine to talk business instead.

"I'm a low-tech girl in a high-tech world," Dolly admitted on the Nov. 27 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But I surround myself with all these people that are in that high-tech world, but I don't want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me."

Simply put, she explained, "I don't text because I don't want to have to answer. If someone calls me, I'll answer if I want to talk to them, or I'll call them back when I can. Otherwise, I got too much to think about to clutter my mind up with everything else."

However, the 77-year-old noted that she "could learn" to text if she really wanted.