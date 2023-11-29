The Hilarious Reason Why Dolly Parton Only Uses Fax and Not Text Messages

Dolly Parton explained why she's primarily reachable via fax machine and not texts: "I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world."

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 29, 2023 2:20 AMTags
Dolly PartonCelebrities
Watch: Dolly Parton's Shocking Kate Middleton Confession!

Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 involves one very retro form of communication.

The country music legend addressed her long-reported refusal to text, explaining why she will always love to use a phone or fax machine to talk business instead.

"I'm a low-tech girl in a high-tech world," Dolly admitted on the Nov. 27 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But I surround myself with all these people that are in that high-tech world, but I don't want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me."

Simply put, she explained, "I don't text because I don't want to have to answer. If someone calls me, I'll answer if I want to talk to them, or I'll call them back when I can. Otherwise, I got too much to think about to clutter my mind up with everything else."

However, the 77-year-old noted that she "could learn" to text if she really wanted.

photos
Dolly Parton Performs at Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders Thanksgiving 2023 Game

"I'm certainly not a stupid person," she quipped to host Drew Barrymore, "I'd rather just have my fax machine, call in my creative stuff to my crew."

Calling her team "the best crew in the world," Dolly continued, "I just don't have time to just sit with my face in a phone all day."

 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings

And the "Jolene" singer is firm on her no-texting rule. As her goddaughter Miley Cyrus once found out, she won't even make exceptions for family.

"She faxed me," Miley recalled during a 2020 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, noting that she herself doesn't even own a fax machine or knows how to use one. "She gets upset when you don't respond."

Likewise, Reba McEntire knows that "you don't call Dolly, you fax her."

"That's the only way I know to get ahold of her," the Reba star shared on Apple Music's Southern Accents Radio last year. "I even asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, 'Do you have Dolly's cell number?' He said, 'No.' So you fax her."

Keep reading to see Dolly though the years.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out on His Death

2

Former Child Star Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Future of Her & Will Smith's Marriage

Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
1977
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
1978
Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
1978
Sipa/Shutterstock
1980
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
1983
Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock
1988
Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
1988
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Shutterstock
1993
McCoy Cox/Shutterstock
1993
Bei/Shutterstock
1995
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
2005
Greg Mathieson/Shutterstock
2006
Sipa/Shutterstock
2009
Sipa/Shutterstock
2010
Sipa/Shutterstock
2011
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
2011
Broadimage/Shutterstock
2012
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
2014
JB Lacroix/WireImage
2015
David Becker/Getty Images
2016
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
2017
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2019
Shahar Azran/Shutterstock
2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
2020
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2021
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

2022

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2023

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out on His Death

2

Former Child Star Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Future of Her & Will Smith's Marriage

4

William Thinks Harry Is Brainwashed and More Endgame Bombshells

5

Julia Roberts Honors Twins Phinneas and Hazel in Sweet B-Day Tribute