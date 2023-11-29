iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy Details Past Pregnancy Scare

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Says Novel Is Coming "Sooner" Than Expected

Jennette McCurdy recalled being "terrified" when she once thought she was pregnant.

The iCarly alum got candid about the difficult experience that happened "years ago," when she was taking the retinoid medication Accutane, which treats acne.

"I tried the lowest dose of Accutane for a couple of months," she said on the Nov. 28 episode of her Hard Feelings podcast, "and here's why I stopped."

McCurdy said she had to acknowledge that she knew all the risks and signed a contract not to get pregnant while on the prescription medication, which can cause birth defects in up to 35 percent of infants whose are exposed during pregnancy, according to the National Library of Medicine's Mother To Baby fact sheet.

The I'm Glad My Mom Died author also had to go to her dermatologist for checkups and get her bloodwork done every month. But three months in, she called her doctor and was told she needed report in immediately because "we got the results of your bloodwork and there's a pregnancy."