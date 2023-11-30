Good American Flash Sale: Score up to 65% Off Jeans, Blazers, Shirts & More at Nordstrom Rack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rise and shine, dolls! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may technically be over, but if you're still on the hunt for buzzworthy sales to scratch your shopping itch, look no further than Nordstrom Rack. Specifically, look no further than Nordstrom Rack's deals on Good American, the clothing brand Khloe Kardashian co-founded with Emma Grede.
The cult-fave brand is beloved for its size-inclusive range of figure-sculpting jeans, bodysuits, and more — bascially, stylish & trendy clothes that will have you looking oh-so-snatched yet feeling oh-so-comfortable (truly, the best of both fashion worlds). Right now, you can score up to 65% off on bestselling Good American pieces at Nordstrom Rack, ranging from curve-hugging tops and cozy sweaters to everyday wardrobe staples. Whether you're looking for your new favorite going-out top or lounging-around pants, Good American has everything you need and want.
But you'll absolutely have to hurry, because these deals are going unbelievably fast. So, keep up and shop on!
Good American High Shine Compression V-Neck Thong Bodysuit
This plunging bodysuit is made from high-shine stretch fabric that sculpts, smoothes, and defines your curves without restricting your movement. The chrome is also the perfect blend of classy minimalism and subtle glamor.
Good American Woven Pocket T-Shirt
Add to your year-round wardrobe staples collection with this woven pocket T-shirt. Featuring a relaxed boxy fit and a crewneck design, this shirt is ultrasoft and effortlessly classic.
Good American Faux Leather Split Back Button-Up Shirt
This longline button-up shirt is sleek and stylish, featuring a faux-leather finish and a daring back slit. It's also available in a warm caramel shade, and both colors are currently 62% off!
Good American Good Waist High Waist Step Hem Skinny Jeans
When it comes to skinny jeans that are as comfortable as they are chic, Good American has us covered. These ultra-high-waist jeans are designed with corset-slimming elasticity and a contoured waistband that's gap-proof to boot.
Good American Rib Crewneck Sweater
This cozy sweater is styled with dense ottoman ribbing and a comfortable boxy fit that's perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The sweater also comes in shade Blue Rinse.
Good American Plaited Rib Flare Pants
These pull-on pants are oh-so-flattering and oh-so-comfortable, featuring a soft ribbing and leg-elongating flared hems. Whether you're lounging at home or going out with the girls, these pants will keep you feeling and looking your best.
Good American Unisex Blazer
This unisex blazer features a double-breasted design with notched lapels that's smart enough for work and chic enough for dinner. The cotton-blend material provides easy-moving stretch, so you stay feeling comfortable all day long.
Good American Faux Leather Crop Tank
Found: your new favorite going-out top. This edgy cropped tank features a sleek faux-leather finish and back zip closure that comfortably hugs your body.
Good American Thermal Raglan Sleeve Crop T-Shirt
This raglan sleeve crop top is the definition of sporty-chic. The stretchy shirt is cut from waffle-knit thermal fabric, and the midriff-baring silhouette is just so trendy and flattering!
Good American Good Touch Long Sleeve Wrap Top
Flaunt every curve with confidence in this elegant wrap top. Made of soft, stretchy material that gently hugs your body, the top features a low-cut wrap front and sleek long sleeves.
Good American Good Waist Raw Hem Skinny Jeans
Go from day to night with these slim-tailored jeans. Cut from stretch denim, these jeans are designed to keep you feeling comfy and looking spiffy.
Good American Stripe Long Sleeve Crop Rugby Shirt
Trendy, sporty, and preppy, this striped long-sleeve rugby shirt will add the perfect pop of color to your OOTD. It's styled with a spread collar, long sleeves, and a flattering cropped silhouette.
Good American 90s Rib Camisole
It's always a good idea to have a basic cami in your closet, and it's an even better idea to stock up on a few while they're on sale. This tube-style camisole features a cropped fit with slender spaghetti straps, making it great for layering. Oh, and it's currently 54% off, meaning it's the perfect opportunity to grab two for less than the retail price of one!
If you're looking to shop more celeb-loved finds, check out Sarah Jessica Parker's Amazon holiday picks. which include an $8 gua sha set, $24 diffuser & more!