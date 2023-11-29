Timothée Chalamet Reveals If He Asked Johnny Depp for Wonka Advice

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's NYC Date Night

Timothée Chalamet already had the golden ticket.

The Wonka actor revealed that he didn't seek advice from Johnny Depp after taking on the role of the titular candy man in upcoming movie.

"No, and I love that version," Chalamet exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes on The Rundown, referring to Depp's performance in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "[That] version came out when I was about 10 or 11 years old, and I just thought it was very bold."

But the movie that first welcomed him into a world of pure imagination? Well, that would be the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Chalamet noting he loves Gene Wilder's iconic portrayal as well.

As he put it, "The Gene Wilder version I saw first technically, because my mom—that's the one I grew up on."

As for Depp, he took a different approach when starring in the Tim Burton adaptation nearly 20 years ago, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2012, "I imagined what George Bush would be like incredibly stoned... and thus was born my version of Willy Wonka."