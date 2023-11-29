Exclusive

Timothée Chalamet Reveals If He Asked Johnny Depp for Wonka Advice

Timothée Chalamet exclusively told E! News whether Johnny Depp—who portrayed Willy Wonka in the 2005 movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory—influenced his own role in Wonka.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 29, 2023 12:51 AMTags
MoviesJohnny DeppExclusivesCelebritiessnapchat rundownTimothée Chalamet
Watch: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's NYC Date Night

Timothée Chalamet already had the golden ticket.

The Wonka actor revealed that he didn't seek advice from Johnny Depp after taking on the role of the titular candy man in upcoming movie.

"No, and I love that version," Chalamet exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes on The Rundown, referring to Depp's performance in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "[That] version came out when I was about 10 or 11 years old, and I just thought it was very bold."

But the movie that first welcomed him into a world of pure imagination? Well, that would be the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Chalamet noting he loves Gene Wilder's iconic portrayal as well.

As he put it, "The Gene Wilder version I saw first technically, because my mom—that's the one I grew up on."

As for Depp, he took a different approach when starring in the Tim Burton adaptation nearly 20 years ago, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2012, "I imagined what George Bush would be like incredibly stoned... and thus was born my version of Willy Wonka."

photos
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet: Romance Rewind

But when it came time for Chalamet to don the beloved character's velvet suit and top hat, he may have leaned on one of his own past roles instead: his rapping alter ego Lil Timmy Tim from his school days.

The 27-year-old joked that "no one" in his life gets to see Timmy Tim anymore, telling E! News that the persona is "locked away deep into a corner of the digital footprint and [a] deep, dark part of my mind." 

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out on His Death

2

Former Child Star Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Julia Roberts Honors Twins Phinneas and Hazel in Sweet B-Day Tribute

However, Chalamet's vocal talents will be on full display in Wonka, the origin story of the chocolatier based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. If you want to view paradise, Wonka hits theaters Dec. 15.

Catch more from the premiere of Wonka—co-starring Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant—on The Rundown on Snapchat.

L. Cohen/WireImage

In the meantime, scroll on to get a look at more of Chalamet's sweet appearances.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Red Hot

The Dune actor turned up the heat at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, wearing a sexy red halter suit by Haider Ackermann.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Abs-olutely

Fans lost their mind when Timothée bared some skin on the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Monochromatic Moment

Only Timothée could pull of this vibrant magenta design by Stella McCartney, worn to the Little Women premiere in Paris. 

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Fashion Icon

Shut it down, Timmy! The actor's belted gray suit by Haider Ackermann turns heads at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. 

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Pop of Color

Chalamet gives us a whole new reason to love Givenchy as he arrives at the NYC premiere of The King.

Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock
Pinstriped Perfection

This Alexander McQueen ensemble is utter perfection.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Paint the Town

Overall, this splattered and acid wash one-piece by Sterling Ruby is a daring look for the actor. The ensemble, which he rocks at the South Korea premiere of The King, is estimated to cost up to $1,700!

Ian West/PA Wire
Bring on the Bling

The star arrives at The King premiere in London dressed to impress. According to Vogue, the actor wore a sequined hoodie by Louis Vuitton that was embroidered with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins.

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Uniquely Formal

The Beautiful Boy actor takes a risk with a Pais or cause red checked pants and an red and silver patterned jacket while on the BAFTA's red carpet. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Classic Leather

Chalamet mixes Hollywood glam with Rock & Roll flair wearing Celine leather pants designed by Hedi Slimane.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Causal & Minimal

The 23-year old heartthrob is posted up at 2019 Men's Paris Fashion Week wearing a Louis Vuitton black embroidered hoodie.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Structured Patterns

The actor is seen wearing Haider Ackermann patterned suit at the 2019 Governors Awards.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Living Art

Timothée Chalamet becomes a work of art wearing Louis Vuitton.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Bold Blooms

Chalamet demands all eyes on him wearing a striking Alexander McQueen floral suit at the Beautiful Boy London premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Riche Rouge

At the Beautiful Boy LA premiere, Chalamet stuns us a monochromatic piece from Louis Vuitton.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Beautiful Boy in Suit

He wears pale blue Alexander McQueen suit accented with vibrant florals and birds in flight.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Harnessed For Safety

Chalamet starts the 2019 awards season in a custom Louis Vuitton glitter harness designed by Virgil Abloh.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
When in Spain...

Timothée is seen wearing Christian Louboutin boots (no red bottoms) at the San Sebastian International Film Festival for Beautiful Boy.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rev Up Your Engines

He's cleaned up from the gas station and wearing an oversized button down from Off-White at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hunted in Green

At the 90th Academy Awards Luncheon, Call Me By Your Name rising star is a tailored in a hunter green Gucci suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dapper Timmy

Chalamet is classic and dapper in a Thom Browne suit at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for GQ
Checkmate!

The Call Me By Your Name star wears a Gucci checkered suit at the GQ 2017 Men of the Year event.

Venturelli/WireImage
Across the Pond

Budding hearttrob Timothée attends BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party wearing Bertuli.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF
Decadent Burgundy

Chalamet pops out in a stunning Berluti burgundy suit at the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out on His Death

2

Former Child Star Evan Ellingson’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Julia Roberts Honors Twins Phinneas and Hazel in Sweet B-Day Tribute

4

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Future of Her & Will Smith's Marriage

5

William Thinks Harry Is Brainwashed and More Endgame Bombshells