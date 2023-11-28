Tina Knowles Addresses Claim Beyoncé Bleached Her Skin for Renaissance Premiere

Beyoncé's mom is getting into defensive formation.
Tina Knowles put critics on blast for accusing her daughter of "wanting to be white" after the singer opted to rock platinum blonde hair at the recent premiere of her tour documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Calling the accusations "ignorant" and "self-hating," the 69-year-old wrote on Instagram Nov. 28, "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."
"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" she continued in her scathing post. "Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."
Tina said she had to speak out in her daughter's defense after a "white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness" and reached out to the singer's hairstylist to discuss the matter.
"Well that made my blood boil," the matriarch wrote. "What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"
Tina went on to say that she's "sick and tired of people attacking" Bey despite her accomplishments.
"Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork," she wrote. "Jealousy and racism , sexism , double standards , you perpetuate those things."
Noting that the pop star "lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times," Tina added, "I am sick of you losers."
