Tina Knowles Addresses Claim Beyoncé Bleached Her Skin for Renaissance Premiere

Beyoncé's mom is getting into defensive formation.

Tina Knowles put critics on blast for accusing her daughter of "wanting to be white" after the singer opted to rock platinum blonde hair at the recent premiere of her tour documentary Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Calling the accusations "ignorant" and "self-hating," the 69-year-old wrote on Instagram Nov. 28, "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."

"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" she continued in her scathing post. "Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."

Tina said she had to speak out in her daughter's defense after a "white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness" and reached out to the singer's hairstylist to discuss the matter.