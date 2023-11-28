Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son James Wilkie Shares Rare Family Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's family knows how to spend a day off.
The couple's eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, 21, shared a glimpse into his family's Thanksgiving trip to California on social media, posting a rare photo of the whole Parker-Broderick clan hanging out together on a bed.
In the sweet snap, James, Matthew and the Sex and The City star can be seen laying on a bed smiling next to the college student's 14-year-old sisters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge.
The family pic was one of several highlights for James, who also shared photos of himself hanging with friends and going to a Los Angeles Lakers game alongside the caption, "Cheers California."
Sarah and Matthew have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight, but the trio have made the occasional red carpet appearance. In fact, James attended the premiere for his dad's movie No Hard Feelings in June and even posed for photos with his parents.
As for Marion and Tabitha, the twins accompanied Sarah to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in September 2022, with the star revealing to E! News on the red carpet that they "love" the franchise.
While the Parker-Broderick family doesn't spend a lot of time bonding on the red carpet, the And Just Like That star revealed the one place her family spends a lot of time together: the kitchen.
"We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure," Sarah explained on the Table For Two with Bruce Bozzipodcast in July. "We always have a Sunday dinner—we invite people."
And their family hobby translates into the main philosophy Sarah teaches her kids: to work for what they want. "Books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," she noted. "But they should pine for things, they should want things."
For more sweet moments between Sarah and Matthew, scroll on.