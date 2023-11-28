Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son James Wilkie Shares Rare Family Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s son James Wilkie shared a look at their family trip, posting a group shot with his parents and sisters on social media.

By Olivia Evans Nov 28, 2023 10:28 PMTags
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With 3 Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's family knows how to spend a day off.  

The couple's eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, 21, shared a glimpse into his family's Thanksgiving trip to California on social media, posting a rare photo of the whole Parker-Broderick clan hanging out together on a bed. 

In the sweet snap, James, Matthew and the Sex and The City star can be seen laying on a bed smiling next to the college student's 14-year-old sisters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge.

The family pic was one of several highlights for James, who also shared photos of himself hanging with friends and going to a Los Angeles Lakers game alongside the caption, "Cheers California."

Sarah and Matthew have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight, but the trio have made the occasional red carpet appearance. In fact, James attended the premiere for his dad's movie No Hard Feelings in June and even posed for photos with his parents. 

photos
As for Marion and Tabitha, the twins accompanied Sarah to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in September 2022, with the star revealing to E! News on the red carpet that they "love" the franchise. 

While the Parker-Broderick family doesn't spend a lot of time bonding on the red carpet, the And Just Like That star revealed the one place her family spends a lot of time together: the kitchen. 

Instagram

"We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure," Sarah explained on the Table For Two with Bruce Bozzipodcast in July. "We always have a Sunday dinner—we invite people." 

And their family hobby translates into the main philosophy Sarah teaches her kids: to work for what they want. "Books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," she noted. "But they should pine for things, they should want things."

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

For more sweet moments between Sarah and Matthew, scroll on.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
2022: Broadway Date Night

The two attend the opening night of Plaza Suite.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
2022: Family Night

The pair appear with their kids James Wilkie Broderick, 20, and twins Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, 13, at the premiere of the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot.

James Devaney/GC Images
2017: Ballet, But Make It Fashion

The two arrive at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
2015: A Night at the Theatre

The two attend the Irish Repertory Theatre's YEATS: The Celebration at Town Hall in New York City.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images
2013: Pure Imagination

The two and their son James Wilkie Broderick attend the press night for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal in London.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
2013: London Calling

The two attend the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, co-hosted by L'Wren Scott, at The Serpentine Gallery in London.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
2010: Here Come the Muggles

The couple and their son James Wilkie Broderick attend the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009: Oscars

The two arrive on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2003: SAG Awards

The two pose on the red carpet.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999: Emmys

The pair attend the awards ceremony.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1998: Godzilla Premiere

The two are spotted at the New York City screening.

Ron Galella/WireImage
1995: Tony Awards

The couple celebrates the actor's win for Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993: Golden Globes

The couple arrives at the awards ceremony.

