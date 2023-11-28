Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son James Wilkie Shares Rare Family Photo

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With 3 Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's family knows how to spend a day off.

The couple's eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, 21, shared a glimpse into his family's Thanksgiving trip to California on social media, posting a rare photo of the whole Parker-Broderick clan hanging out together on a bed.

In the sweet snap, James, Matthew and the Sex and The City star can be seen laying on a bed smiling next to the college student's 14-year-old sisters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge.

The family pic was one of several highlights for James, who also shared photos of himself hanging with friends and going to a Los Angeles Lakers game alongside the caption, "Cheers California."

Sarah and Matthew have largely kept their kids out of the spotlight, but the trio have made the occasional red carpet appearance. In fact, James attended the premiere for his dad's movie No Hard Feelings in June and even posed for photos with his parents.