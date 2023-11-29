Lisa Barlow's Latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meltdown Is Hot Mic Rant 2.0

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Barlow's latest tirade is anything but baby gorgeous.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star gifted fans with yet another epically entertaining meltdown on the Bravo series' Nov. 28 episode. The heated moment, which occurred at Meredith Marks' jewelry launch, went down after Whitney Rose confronted Lisa for not approaching to offer condolences over the recent death of Whitney's best friend Shari.

"It hurts when you walk up and pass me and go straight to Heather [Gay] and give her gifts," Whitney explained to her costar. "I need you to acknowledge I lost my best friend."

Lisa denied snubbing Whitney, shooting back, "I can't always keep a mental calculator of everything going on with everyone at all times. It wasn't about lack of concern for you."

Whitney shared she was particularly shocked that Lisa wasn't more sympathetic given she'd told Lisa that Shari, who'd been battling cancer, had died the night before. As she noted to Lisa, "You did not have any self-awareness to be like, 'Whitney, I should see her first, then Heather.'"