Lisa Barlow's Latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meltdown Is Hot Mic Rant 2.0

Lisa Barlow's latest tirade is anything but baby gorgeous.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star gifted fans with yet another epically entertaining meltdown on the Bravo series' Nov. 28 episode. The heated moment, which occurred at Meredith Marks' jewelry launch, went down after Whitney Rose confronted Lisa for not approaching to offer condolences over the recent death of Whitney's best friend Shari.
"It hurts when you walk up and pass me and go straight to Heather [Gay] and give her gifts," Whitney explained to her costar. "I need you to acknowledge I lost my best friend."
Lisa denied snubbing Whitney, shooting back, "I can't always keep a mental calculator of everything going on with everyone at all times. It wasn't about lack of concern for you."
Whitney shared she was particularly shocked that Lisa wasn't more sympathetic given she'd told Lisa that Shari, who'd been battling cancer, had died the night before. As she noted to Lisa, "You did not have any self-awareness to be like, 'Whitney, I should see her first, then Heather.'"
However, Lisa admitted the real reason why she was hesitant to approach Whitney in a confessional.
"When Whitney texted me that her friend Shari passed, I felt so horrible," the Vida Tequila founder noted. "I sent flowers for her this morning to let her know I'm thinking of her and that this has got to be such a hard time, but we're in public. I don't know how fragile she is and, for me, I plug through things. I want to be quiet about it. So, I did not want to say anything that could upset her because I don't know how Whitney handles grief."
But when Whitney continued to call Lisa self-absorbed before storming out of the party, Lisa lost her s--t. In a move very reminiscent of her explosive RHOSLC season two hot mic moment in which she trashed Meredith, she yanked off her microphone and ranted at producers about the blowout.
"Mother f--ker, f--k this!" Lisa yelled. "You know what, you want to see about putting people first? Why don't you like keep your f--king mouth shut?"
And when a crew member tried to help Lisa with her audio equipment, she refused. "No, no, no! We're not putting that back on!" she furiously insisted. "You're not putting that back on. F--k Whitney! I'm so f--king sick of this. I'm selfish? I'm about myself?"
See how their feud plays out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive some of the most explosive showdowns in Real Housewives history.
