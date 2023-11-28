Watch : Jennifer Garner Talks Holiday Traditions with Her Kids

Jennifer Garner latest post walnut disappoint you.

The 13 Going on 30 alum recently shared a hilarious video all of the contents she typically carries around in her backpack, including the eight bags of nuts she always keeps on hand.

But before digging into her bag, Jennifer sat on her kitchen floor in bright red overalls layered over a white T-shirt.

"I'm a little bit nervous but it feels appropriate to do 'What's in my bag?'" she began her video, as she pulled out a few items. "Notebook, two-sided glasses case. If you're over 50, you understand. And a little pouch of pens because pens are life."

The mom—who shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11 with ex Ben Affleck—also held up two books, The Whalebone Theatre and The Giver, which she noted she was reading alongside Seraphina and Samuel, respectively.

Then, came all of Jen's tasty treats that could fill a convenient store aisle. "Lucky day! It's my lucky day!" she gushed over a bag of chocolate bars. "Gotta have your candy handy."