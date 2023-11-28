See Jennifer Garner Hilariously Show Off All of the Nuts Hidden in Her Bag

Jennifer Garner gave fans insight into everything she carries in her bag, admitting she was so nervous to do so. As she put it in her video, "I’m embarrassed to even show you."

By Alyssa Morin Nov 28, 2023 8:57 PMTags
Jennifer GarnerFoodFunnyViralLivingFeel GoodE! Insider
Watch: Jennifer Garner Talks Holiday Traditions with Her Kids

Jennifer Garner latest post walnut disappoint you.

The 13 Going on 30 alum recently shared a hilarious video all of the contents she typically carries around in her backpack, including the eight bags of nuts she always keeps on hand. 

But before digging into her bag, Jennifer sat on her kitchen floor in bright red overalls layered over a white T-shirt. 

"I'm a little bit nervous but it feels appropriate to do 'What's in my bag?'" she began her video, as she pulled out a few items. "Notebook, two-sided glasses case. If you're over 50, you understand. And a little pouch of pens because pens are life."

The mom—who shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11 with ex Ben Affleck—also held up two books, The Whalebone Theatre and The Giver, which she noted she was reading alongside Seraphina and Samuel, respectively.

Then, came all of Jen's tasty treats that could fill a convenient store aisle. "Lucky day! It's my lucky day!" she gushed over a bag of chocolate bars. "Gotta have your candy handy."

photos
Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

After finding her stock of sweets, the Alias alum started pulling out nuts, grabbing bag after bag of the oval-shaped fruit. Once she finally lined up the eight packs of nuts in her bag, she joked, "I'm so scared, I'm not going to have nuts."

Jennifer wasn't the only one filled with laughter.

One Instagram user commented, "The Mary Poppins of nuts," while another fan quipped, "This is probably not a good time for me to say 'You are what you eat,' right?"

Reese Witherspoon also weighed in, replying, "So many nuts !! Are you a squirrel?" Courteney Cox added, "You are adorable."

Jennifer is just one of the many celebs in recent months to share the food she's nuts about. Keep reading to see other stars' favorite snacks and drinks. 

Sara Jaye Weiss
Shemar Moore

The actor, who recently celebrated his first Father's Day, soaked up the sun while attending Jimmy John's ‘Thirst Traps and Summer Wraps' pool party in Los Angeles.

Shelly Guberek
Jamie Chung

Festival Ready! The actress toasts with an Absolut Festival Lemonade, made from the Absolut Festival Bestie Cocktail Kit, before Coachella 2023 weekend.

AP for Coca-Cola
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel is spotted with Coke to create "A Recipe for Magic," bringing people together for a meal to create magical moments.

Brecht Vanhoft/CORE Foods
Chloe Kim

After falling in love with CORE Foods, the Olympic Gold Medalist became the brand ambassador for the cult-favorite nutrition bar.

Johnny James Media for Nextbite Brands LLC
Noah Schnapp

The Stranger Things star teams up with Nextbite to create a chicken and plant-based menu titled TenderFix by Noah Schnapp.

Sara Jaye Weiss
Angela Bassett

Before hitting the 2023 Oscars red carpet, the Black Panther star powers up with a Dunkin' iced coffee and donut. 

Jason DeCrow/AP for KIND Snacks
Padma Lakshmi

The Top Chef host cooks up up nutritious dishes to launch the KIND Secret Farmers Market in New York City. 

Instagram
Katie Lee Biegel

The Food Network star celebrates one million Instagram followers with Emmett's on Grove's Hot Papi Tavern-Style Pizza.

Chanelle Whitacre
Kelly Dodd

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star attends JOEY Newport Beach's grand opening celebration with Chef Matt Stowe at Fashion Island. 

Rommel Demano/BFA.com
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell

The Bachelor Nation couple attends premium delivery app Caviar and restaurant Ruby's Cafe's Home for the Holidays' dinner party. 

TikTok
Cardi B

Ready for dessert? The Grammy winner whips up a boozy holiday cocktail with new limited-edition Peppermint Whipshots. 

Absolut Vodka
Garcelle Beauvais

Cheers! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrates the launch of the Absolut Espresso Martini mini soiree guide. 

Emily McGahee for Jack in the Box
Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star enjoys a bite of Jack in the Box's Monster Tacos at a screening of Carrie at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

M&Ms
Lil Nas X

The Grammy winner continues his iconic partnership with M&Ms by showcasing the new limited-edition M&M'S Packs inspired by Lil Nas X.

AJ McLean
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys member starts his morning good to go with a cup of coffee from the new Mr. Coffee Latte maker.

HexClad
Ashley Jacobs & Landon Clements

The Southern Charm alums enjoy some Pizza Girl sauce from Caroline D'Amore in the HexClad VIP Pavilion at the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. 

Gigi Gorgeous/Instagram
Gigi Gorgeous

"Who's gotten their @vanleeuwenicecream vegan strawberry sumac sorbet?!" the content creator wrote on Instagram. "It's seriously SO GOOD." 

Theo Smith
Jimmy Butler

Who wants ice cream? The Miami Heat basketball player and Big Face Coffee collaborate with Van Leeuwen to create a limited-edition Affogato ice cream flavor available online and at all Van Leeuwen scoop shops until Sept. 15.

Ciara for Rice Krispies Treats
Ciara

While celebrating her new song " Treat," the singer and her kids Future Jr. and Sienna enjoy some Rice Krispies treats.

World Redeye
Brooke Burke

The TV personality enjoys a girls' night out at TGI Fridays sipping the newest signature cocktail, The Royal LIT, crafted with DeLéon Tequila and Cîroc.  Vodka.

Clean Juice
Tim Tebow

In celebration of National Smoothie Day, the former NFL player visits Clean Juice to order his favorite custom organic smoothie.

Twix
Katie Leclerc

The actress and foodie, teamed up with TWIX to showcase their new, irresistible favor: TWIX Cookie Dough. The new flavor be available December 2022 but 1,000 lucky fans can register to win them now at Twix.com.

Mount Gay Rum
Richard Blais

The Top Chef: All-Stars winner enjoys a Good Pine Cocktail after helping curate the Mount Gay summer taste essentials kit. 

Campo Viejo
Lauren & Cameron Hamilton

The Love Is Blind stars raise a glass to romance and unveil Campo Viejo's new limited edition, customizable labels.

Rebecca Sanabria
Tiffani Thiessen

Every week, the actress and her kids enjoy Slider Sunday with cheeseburgers on King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Hertz
Jonathan Cheban

The legendary Foodgod makes a surprise appearance at the Hertz lot at LAX where travelers were treated to tacos and poutine from two of LA's most loved food trucks. 

Michael Simons/StarTraks Photo
Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

Cheers to the weekend! The couple enjoys the new signature cocktail The Royal LIT exclusively at TGI Friday's. 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Rao's Homemade
Busy Philipps

Pasta night, anyone? The actress enjoys her signature stuffed shells recipe at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade.

Food Steez
Emma Chamberlain

Chamberlain Coffee teams up with Craig's to give fans a sneak peek at their brand new flavor—vegan coffee ice cream—at Coachella.

Newell Brands
Jeremy Scheck

To celebrate the beginning of spring farmer's market season, the TikTok sensation shows off his favorite hummus in partnership with the Newell Creative Kitchen. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Favorite Foods and Drinks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!