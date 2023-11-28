The Best TikTok Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Love and Want

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the world of TikTok, there isn't a product recommendation you can't find that's already been reviewed or suggested by someone on the addictive social media app. We're talking fashion, beauty, home decor, and even tech are some of the products you'll find on your FYP being reviewed by Zoomers or Millennials, telling you if it's actually worth your money or not. And the best part about this? We no longer have to scope out IRL opinions from others since we have a massive online community we can wholeheartedly rely on. Which means the app is thankfully overflowing with hundreds of gift ideas for the TikTok-obsessed, making it MUCH easier (for all of us) to get all your holiday shopping done quickly.
So, even if you don't spend over five hours of your day mindlessly scrolling TikTok (can't relate), you can still find the perfect gift for the teen in your life who most definitely does. In fact, you're in luck. Because you don't even have to open up the app, we did the digging for you and found the best gift ideas any teen in your life will love. From cute glass cups for matcha lattes to a luxe ring light for the content creator, keep scrolling for the best gifts any Zoomer will actually appreciate.
Scoozee Glass Cups with Lids and Straws
No TikTok routine is complete without these aesthetic Scoozee glass cups that are perfect for matcha lattes, whipped coffee, and at-home boba tea. This set comes with four cups, four bamboo lids, four glass straws, two straw cleaners, and two handy coasters. They're also BPA-free, recyclable, and dishwasher-safe.
Overhead Phone Camera Mount with Ring Light
If the TikTok-obsessed teen in your life is looking to become a content creator, complete their set-up with a ring light. This handy overhead phone camera mount is just what they need to film all their GRWM videos and has a flexible arm that allows for close-up shots.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray
Not only are these celeb-loved Touchland hand sanitizer sprays smell delicious, they're also TikTok-approved by all the girlies thanks to their sleek design that's easy to toss in any handbag.
Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Reading
Conquer your TBR (that's To Be Read, FYI) list effortlessly with this game-changing remote page turner for your Kindle. If it makes reading your books from #BookTok easier/quicker in bed, then you know it's a gift that'll be very well-loved.
Koythin Ceramic Coffee Mug with Saucer Set
An aesthetic cloud porcelain cup that not only looks cute and serves as decor, but is also just the right size for your morning cup of coffee? Yes, please.
Oceavity Shower Phone Holder
This waterproof phone holder, securely attached to your shower wall with 3M tape, effortlessly brings TikTok into your bath sanctuary—no need to interrupt the endless scroll. Now, if only there was an auto-scroll feature... then they would be set!
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
For any waffle fanatic, this nifty waffle maker is a dream come true. Its ideal size lets them whip up a stack of fluffy waffles tailored just for them, minus the hassle of a bulky machine.
Joomra Pillow Slippers
Meet our latest obsession: these Joomra pillow slippers that are so plush, it's like walking on clouds. They're stylish enough for days when you're in the mood to look put together and equally perfect for those "nope, not today" moments (hello, impromptu grocery store dashes).
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Ditch the splurge on lash extensions and opt for this game-changing lash growth serum instead. Your lashes will thank you, and the results will speak for themselves!
RobeCurls Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set
The teen in your life can now say goodbye to hot styling tools with this viral curling headband. Effortlessly creating lasting curls in just a few hours, it's the internet-famous secret to hassle-free styling (and they no longer have to suffer from frying their hair like we once did).
Zkptops Spa Headband for Washing Face Wristband Set
Teens are all about the puffy headband trend, and this chic gift set, complete with scrunchies, is the ultimate gift for any teen serious about their GRWM videos. Who knows, it might just be the key to launching them into viral stardom!
Slashome Ice Globes for Facials
Chill out with these ice globes, perfect for calming redness, puffiness, and inflammation after a stint in the freezer. Any beauty enthusiast will be over the moon to have these on hand for the ultimate sleepover pampering session.
Funny French Vanilla Cereal Bowl with Metal Spoon Scented Soy Candle
Is there anything more adorable than this candle shaped like a bowl of cereal? Trick question—absolutely not!
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
If there's any shoulder bag that every teen needs in their closet, it's this JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo handbag. It comes in 33 color options, with the brand being worn by many celebs such as Gigi Hadid, EmRata, and Hailey Bieber to name a few.
Scrub Daddy Color Sponge
Okay... this may seem like an odd gift to give to a teen, but if they're obsessed with #CleanTok as much as us, then they'll immediately jump for joy as soon as they see these Scrub Daddies.
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
If you're ready to treat yourself to a premium haircare set, look no further than the E! approved Shark FlexStyle air styling & drying system. Pop it in your cart for the ultimate transformation—from a speedy, heat-free hair dryer to a versatile multi-styler. You can switch up the attachments and unleash the power to curl, volumize, smooth, and dry with ease. Trust us when we say it's 100% worth the splurge.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Any TikTok girlie who loves the clean girl aesthetic will instantly recognize this viral Dior Lip Glow oil. Available in eight shades, it's known to protect and enhance the lips, bringing out their natural color while giving them a glossy sheen.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
You can never go wrong with a pair of Aerie leggings. They look cute, snatch your waist with their crossover design, and are Gen Z-approved on TikTok.
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Lululemon's belt bag is a total hit with teens, doubling as a stylish sling or a classic fanny pack—perfect for carrying everything they need on a daily. (Warning: You might find it hard to resist snagging it for yourself.)
