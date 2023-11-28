Margot Robbie Proves She's Still in Barbie Mode With Doll-Inspired Look

Margot Robbie skipped an all-pink look to channel Barbie at the 2023 Gotham Awards on Nov. 27. This time, the actress paid homage to the doll's elegant ensemble from 1964.

Margot Robbie quite literally got all dolled up for her latest outing.

The Barbie actress may have stepped out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, but she's still taking style cues from the iconic Mattel toy. While attending the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 27, Margot wowed in an enchanting black strapless dress from Prada and coordinating sheer cape with a giant bow adornment. 

No detail went unnoticed, either. The 33-year-old accessorized with a metallic gold clutch, black latex gloves and matching open-toe mule—a nod to Barbie's signature heels. Even Margot's beauty look was doll-like, as she donned a retro-inspired ponytail and barely-there makeup that resembled porcelain skin.

Margot's all-black look—inspired by Barbie's 1964 collection—proved you don't need to dress in head to toe pink to channel the legendary toy IRL. 

Just ask Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran.

"The main thing is to play with color," Jacqueline exclusively told E! News in October. "You don't have to have pink, but have a bold approach to color. And think about it being a head to toe look, so that you're completely in a style. That will always give you a Barbie feeling."

photos
Secrets Behind the Barbie Movie

According to the fashion expert, Barbie is dressed for specific occasions, so her clothes are always an extension of what she's doing.

"There's always a connection between all of the things she wears," the costume designer explained. "The idea is that it all comes in a pack and you've put it all on. So, when Barbie goes to the beach, she has beach-related accessories—a shell necklace or shell earrings."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jacqueline noted she took this same approach when dreaming up the wardrobe for the film.

"One of the rules we made," she continued, "was the fact that she is always perfectly dressed for whatever she's doing."

It's clear Margot is still in a Barbie state of mind. Before she hits the red carpet in another head-turning look, keep reading to see every time she channeled Mattel's it girl.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Hi, Barbie!
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Evening Barbie
Gotham/GC Images
OG Barbie
Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images
Malibu Barbie
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Elegant Ensemble Barbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink Barbie
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Day-to-Night Barbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Solo in the Spotlight Barbie
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
Holiday Barbie
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
'80s Girlboss Barbie
Caroline McCredie Photography
Blueprint Barbie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Boss Lady Barbie
Gotham/WireImage
Bridal Barbie
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Old-Hollywood Barbie
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images
Bohemian Barbie
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Executive Barbie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Moschino Barbie
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Globetrotting Barbie
David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Bubble Cut Barbie
Cindy Ord/WireImage
Sophisticated Barbie
Instagram
Preppy Barbie
James Gourley/Getty Images
Versace Barbie
Instagram
Retro Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Met Gala Barbie
Instagram
Hot Wheels Barbie
Manny Carabel/WireImage
Bejeweled Barbie
John Salangsang/Deadline/Shutterstock
Chic Barbie
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Golden Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Beachy Barbie
