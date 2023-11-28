Margot Robbie Proves She's Still in Barbie Mode With Doll-Inspired Look

Margot Robbie quite literally got all dolled up for her latest outing.
The Barbie actress may have stepped out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, but she's still taking style cues from the iconic Mattel toy. While attending the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 27, Margot wowed in an enchanting black strapless dress from Prada and coordinating sheer cape with a giant bow adornment.
No detail went unnoticed, either. The 33-year-old accessorized with a metallic gold clutch, black latex gloves and matching open-toe mule—a nod to Barbie's signature heels. Even Margot's beauty look was doll-like, as she donned a retro-inspired ponytail and barely-there makeup that resembled porcelain skin.
Margot's all-black look—inspired by Barbie's 1964 collection—proved you don't need to dress in head to toe pink to channel the legendary toy IRL.
Just ask Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran.
"The main thing is to play with color," Jacqueline exclusively told E! News in October. "You don't have to have pink, but have a bold approach to color. And think about it being a head to toe look, so that you're completely in a style. That will always give you a Barbie feeling."
According to the fashion expert, Barbie is dressed for specific occasions, so her clothes are always an extension of what she's doing.
"There's always a connection between all of the things she wears," the costume designer explained. "The idea is that it all comes in a pack and you've put it all on. So, when Barbie goes to the beach, she has beach-related accessories—a shell necklace or shell earrings."
Jacqueline noted she took this same approach when dreaming up the wardrobe for the film.
"One of the rules we made," she continued, "was the fact that she is always perfectly dressed for whatever she's doing."
It's clear Margot is still in a Barbie state of mind. Before she hits the red carpet in another head-turning look, keep reading to see every time she channeled Mattel's it girl.