Margot Robbie Proves She's Still in Barbie Mode With Doll-Inspired Look

Watch : Inside Margot Robbie's BEST Barbie Dreamhouse Fashions

Margot Robbie quite literally got all dolled up for her latest outing.

The Barbie actress may have stepped out of Barbieland in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster hit, but she's still taking style cues from the iconic Mattel toy. While attending the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City on Nov. 27, Margot wowed in an enchanting black strapless dress from Prada and coordinating sheer cape with a giant bow adornment.

No detail went unnoticed, either. The 33-year-old accessorized with a metallic gold clutch, black latex gloves and matching open-toe mule—a nod to Barbie's signature heels. Even Margot's beauty look was doll-like, as she donned a retro-inspired ponytail and barely-there makeup that resembled porcelain skin.

Margot's all-black look—inspired by Barbie's 1964 collection—proved you don't need to dress in head to toe pink to channel the legendary toy IRL.

Just ask Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran.

"The main thing is to play with color," Jacqueline exclusively told E! News in October. "You don't have to have pink, but have a bold approach to color. And think about it being a head to toe look, so that you're completely in a style. That will always give you a Barbie feeling."