Why You Still Need Sunscreen in Winter, According to a Dermatologist

We interviewed Dr. Sheila Farhang because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Dr. Farhang is a paid spokesperson for Bliss. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Here comes the sun, and we say, that's your sign to put on some sunscreen. Love it or hate it, sunscreen should be a non-negotiable, essential step of your daily beauty regimen — even during these colder months of the year, when the sun is covered up by clouds. If the math doesn't seem to be mathing, we get it. After all, why would you need sunscreen, a.k.a. protection from the sun, if the sun isn't even visible? How much SPF do we need on days like these? Is it really necessary to have sunscreen specifically for our hands, neck, lips, and more? What if our makeup already has SPF in it? How do we follow the two-hour reapplication rule without smudging our makeup? And where's the beef?

OK, maybe that last question isn't relevant to the discussion at hand, but for the others, we turned to Dr. Sheila Farhang, board-certified dermatologist. She answered everything you need to know about wearing sunscreen during winter, even recommending some products for us to elevate our SPF game and skin health. From hydrating lip glosses with SPF to mattifying mineral brushes and facial mists, Dr. Farhang has you covered.

So, little darlin', let's get right into it!