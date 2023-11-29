How to Watch NBC's 2023 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

It's officially time to deck the halls and light New York City's biggest and brightest Christmas tree.
'Tis the season, meaning NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special returns to add cheer to your holidays Wednesday, Nov. 29, and this year's joy-filled celebration might just be the most star-studded to date.
The 2023 event will be hosted by none other than Kelly Clarkson, who recently relocated her hit daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show from L.A. to the Big Apple. The American Idol winner will spend her first Christmas in NYC celebrating the tree lighting with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
Joining Clarkson for festive performances will be stars like Keke Palmer, Cher, Chloe Bailey and Katharine McPhee, just to name a few. And you can, of course, expect an appearance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes.
Rockefeller Center has been decorating its famous courtyard into a winter wonderland since 1933, attracting tourists from all over the world to witness the splendor of the season. But you actually don't even have to leave your home to enjoy the annual tree lighting.
Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, airing Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
When and Where Can I Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting?
Christmas at Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 8 to 10 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock. One hour prior to the telecast, Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and WNBC anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery will host a special pre-show on NBC affiliates.
Who Are the Hosts of Christmas in Rockefeller Center?
Kelly Clarkson will host this year's broadcast accompanied by Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
Which Celebs are Performing at the Christmas Tree Lighting?
Keke Palmer, Cher, Chloe Bailey, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Carly Pearce and Manuel Turizo will take the Rockefeller stage for show-stopping musical numbers in addition to a special appearance by the Radio City Rockettes.
How Big Is This Year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?
The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a 80-foot tall Norway Spruce, which weighs a whopping 12 tons and is around 85 years old. When the tree is taken down on Jan. 14, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity so it can be turned into lumber to build new homes.
How Many Lights Are on the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?
There are more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights that are approximately five miles long.
