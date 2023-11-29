How to Watch NBC's 2023 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why Taylor Swift Just Sent Her Flowers

It's officially time to deck the halls and light New York City's biggest and brightest Christmas tree.

'Tis the season, meaning NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special returns to add cheer to your holidays Wednesday, Nov. 29, and this year's joy-filled celebration might just be the most star-studded to date.

The 2023 event will be hosted by none other than Kelly Clarkson, who recently relocated her hit daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show from L.A. to the Big Apple. The American Idol winner will spend her first Christmas in NYC celebrating the tree lighting with Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Joining Clarkson for festive performances will be stars like Keke Palmer, Cher, Chloe Bailey and Katharine McPhee, just to name a few. And you can, of course, expect an appearance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Rockefeller Center has been decorating its famous courtyard into a winter wonderland since 1933, attracting tourists from all over the world to witness the splendor of the season. But you actually don't even have to leave your home to enjoy the annual tree lighting.