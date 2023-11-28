1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Debuts New Romance After Michael Halterman Breakup

Amy Slaton has given her heart to another.
The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has debuted a new romance after she and her estranged husband Michael Halterman broke up earlier this year.
Amy gave fans a glimpse of her new romance in a TikTok featuring a series of selfies with her new man. She captioned the Nov. 27 post with a simple, "A & a."
In the carousel of pics, Amy's boyfriend, who People has identified as Tony Rodgers, can be seen holding and spending time with her and Michael's
And Amy wasn't the only one basking in the glow of her new romance. Fans were equally thrilled that the TLC star—whose weight loss journey has been documented on the reality series alongside her sister Tammy Slaton—has found love once more.
"Good for you Amy! You deserve to be happy," one user wrote under her TikTok, while another added, "I'm not gonna lie, I'm rockin with this real hard! I can see how genuine it is. I'm rooting for y'all!"
The hard launch of Amy's new relationship comes eight months after Michael filed for divorce following four years of marriage.
The former couple also welcomed Glenn only a few months before their March split. Not long after welcoming their youngest, Amy detailed life at home as a mom of two.
"The best part is getting to see them interact with each other and get to know each other," she told E! News in January. "The worst part is when I'm home alone with the two of them and they both start crying at the same time. I don't know which one to give my attention to first."
As for how her toddler was adjusting to life with a baby brother? "Gage is learning how to be a big brother," Amy added. "He loves to teach Glenn how to do things or he'll feed him. It all depends on his mood."