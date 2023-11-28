1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Debuts New Romance After Michael Halterman Breakup

Watch : 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton CLAPS BACK at Critics

Amy Slaton has given her heart to another.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has debuted a new romance after she and her estranged husband Michael Halterman broke up earlier this year.

Amy gave fans a glimpse of her new romance in a TikTok featuring a series of selfies with her new man. She captioned the Nov. 27 post with a simple, "A & a."

In the carousel of pics, Amy's boyfriend, who People has identified as Tony Rodgers, can be seen holding and spending time with her and Michael's two sons, 3-year-old Gage Deon and 16-month-old Glenn Allen.

And Amy wasn't the only one basking in the glow of her new romance. Fans were equally thrilled that the TLC star—whose weight loss journey has been documented on the reality series alongside her sister Tammy Slaton—has found love once more.

"Good for you Amy! You deserve to be happy," one user wrote under her TikTok, while another added, "I'm not gonna lie, I'm rockin with this real hard! I can see how genuine it is. I'm rooting for y'all!"