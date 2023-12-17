Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who first sparked romance rumors in early 2023, have broken up after nearly nine months of dating.

By Jess Cohen Dec 17, 2023 10:59 PMTags
BreakupsKendall JennerCouplesCelebritiesBad Bunny
Watch: Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are closing out 2023 with a breakup.

Nearly nine months after the supermodel and the "I Like It" singer first sparked relationship rumors, they've decided to call it quits, according to multiple outlets.

Citing a source, People reported Dec. 17 that the pair are no longer a couple. E! News has reached out to Kendall and Bad Bunny's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Fans of the pair began to speculate about their relationship status in recent weeks after they appeared to be spending time apart. On Dec. 16, Kendall was photographed with friends, and without the rapper, in Aspen, Colorado. In fact, the duo hadn't been spotted together since late October, when Kendall supported Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) at his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.

It was just one month earlier, however, that the pair's relationship appeared to be going strong, with Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, making a joint outing to Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22.

And days later, on Sept. 30, they even made their relationship Gucci official with a jet-set ad that made headlines around the world.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

And although the pair appeared comfortable addressing their relationship through photos, they kept many details of their romance private. The Kardashians star did, however, share insight into her dating philosophy over the summer. 

Gotham/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

2

Taylor Swift and Her Dad Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

3

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Confirm Sex and Name of Baby No. 3

"I love really hard, and I love without apology," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Aug. 16. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye."

The 818 Tequila founder, who previously dated NBA player Devin Booker, continued, "I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off," before adding, "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

As she steps into a new chapter, take a look back at her and Bad Bunny's cutest photos…

Gotham/GC Images

Making a Statement

After sparking romance rumors in early 2023, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made a joint appearance at the Met Gala after-party in May.

TikTok

Soaking Up the Sun

That same month, the duo enjoyed a vacation with friends.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Courtside Date Night

The couple also stepped out for an appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game on May 12, where they sat courtside...

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lots of Laughs

...shared some LOLs...

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Fashion Moment

...and served up major style.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Runway Ready

Speaking of style, the singer and the supermodel sat front row at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

2

Taylor Swift and Her Dad Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

3

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Confirm Sex and Name of Baby No. 3

4

Demi Lovato and Jutes Are Engaged: See Her Ring

5

Shawn Johnson East Shares First Photos of Baby No. 3 and Hints at Name