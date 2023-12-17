Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are closing out 2023 with a breakup.
Nearly nine months after the supermodel and the "I Like It" singer first sparked relationship rumors, they've decided to call it quits, according to multiple outlets.
Citing a source, People reported Dec. 17 that the pair are no longer a couple. E! News has reached out to Kendall and Bad Bunny's reps for comment and has not heard back.
Fans of the pair began to speculate about their relationship status in recent weeks after they appeared to be spending time apart. On Dec. 16, Kendall was photographed with friends, and without the rapper, in Aspen, Colorado. In fact, the duo hadn't been spotted together since late October, when Kendall supported Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) at his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.
It was just one month earlier, however, that the pair's relationship appeared to be going strong, with Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, making a joint outing to Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22.
And days later, on Sept. 30, they even made their relationship Gucci official with a jet-set ad that made headlines around the world.
And although the pair appeared comfortable addressing their relationship through photos, they kept many details of their romance private. The Kardashians star did, however, share insight into her dating philosophy over the summer.
"I love really hard, and I love without apology," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Aug. 16. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye."
The 818 Tequila founder, who previously dated NBA player Devin Booker, continued, "I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off," before adding, "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."
As she steps into a new chapter, take a look back at her and Bad Bunny's cutest photos…