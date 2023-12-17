Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Watch : Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are closing out 2023 with a breakup.

Nearly nine months after the supermodel and the "I Like It" singer first sparked relationship rumors, they've decided to call it quits, according to multiple outlets.

Citing a source, People reported Dec. 17 that the pair are no longer a couple. E! News has reached out to Kendall and Bad Bunny's reps for comment and has not heard back.

Fans of the pair began to speculate about their relationship status in recent weeks after they appeared to be spending time apart. On Dec. 16, Kendall was photographed with friends, and without the rapper, in Aspen, Colorado. In fact, the duo hadn't been spotted together since late October, when Kendall supported Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) at his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in New York City.

It was just one month earlier, however, that the pair's relationship appeared to be going strong, with Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, making a joint outing to Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22.

And days later, on Sept. 30, they even made their relationship Gucci official with a jet-set ad that made headlines around the world.