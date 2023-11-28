Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: This $300 Backpack Is on Sale for $65 and It Comes in 4 Colors

Save 78% on the Kate Spade Schuyler Mini Backpack before this deal disappears.

Shop Kate Spade Mini Backpack DealE! Illustration/Photos Courtesy of Kate Spade

If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.

Instead of spending $300 on the Kate Spade Schuyler Mini Backpack, you can get one for just $65. Or you can get more than one at that price point. It's currently available in black, beige, blue, and pink. These adorable backpacks are made from a saffiano PVC material, which looks great and is super easy to clean.

If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Schuyler Mini Backpack at this price for 24 hours.

Kate Spade Schuyler Mini Backpack

These backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. Choose from black, pink, beige, and blue. You can even carry it by the top handle for a chic look.

