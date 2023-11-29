Cody Rigsby Offers Advice For a Stress-Free Holiday, “It’s Not That Deep, Boo”

We interviewed Cody Rigsby because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Cody Rigsby is taking time to savor the holidays this season, whether it's getting dressed up, looking cute, or getting drinks with the girls. The TikTok-famous personality and Dancing with the Stars alum sat down with E! News at the LEGO Festive Fete Holiday Event held in the New York City flagship store to spill the tea about the LEGO's new releases, and why wigs make the perfect party gift.

"When I think of LEGO, I think of one thing: the pure and simple joy. The joy of play, the joy of time spent together, the joy of building, and buying," says Rigsby, the official Cheermeister of the event. Adding, "All of my friends are having kids. Do I want them? No. But I do have so many friends that I will be buying LEGO sets for their kids because that's the beauty of being a guncle."

Keep on reading to learn more about the new LEGO offerings, including the Marvel Avengers Tower, which is the biggest set in the Marvel collection to date and the tallest LEGO brick built skyscraper ever made. Plus, Cody reveals why Thor is his favorite Marvel character (spoiler alert: he's hot).

E!: Do you have any advice for the holidays?

CR: "Enjoy them, savor them. I feel like last year the holidays went by so quickly, it can be a very magical time of year. Savor the time with friends, with family, it's really important. We don't get a lot of that time. So savor it, enjoy it. Let it be as stress-free as possible. It's not that deep, boo."

E!: What's your favorite part about the holidays?

"Getting dressed up, looking cute, looking festive, going out, having drinks with the girls, dancing and celebrating the holiday season."

E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you'd go for?

"I'm sure here at the LEGO store there is a beautiful LEGO set for under $50 for your inner child, your young child, or your old child."

E!: White Elephant, under $25 – do you have any go-tos?

"I'm sure there's also a LEGO set for that. But, you know one of my favorite things about LEGO minifigures is the wigs. So maybe you could order a wig, or buy a wig, and bring it to the party. Because once the party gets going, everyone's going to want to play with the wig."

E!: Do you have a go-to stocking stuffer?

"I think there's a LEGO stocking stuffer that would work perfectly."

E!: If you were going to someone's home, what gift would you bring to the host?

"I would actually bring a copy of "XOXO, Cody: An Opinionated Homosexual's Guide to Self-Love, Relationships, and Tactful Pettiness" – my book."

E!: When it comes to LEGOs, do you follow the instructions or do you freestyle it?

"Baby, I do not freestyle it, I need the instructions, and I need to keep on doing the instructions. In fact, I'm going to get my phone out, I'm going to take a picture of the instructions in case they get lost, ruined, smudged, I need the instructions or I will be completely lost building LEGO sets."

E!: Your title tonight is Cheermeister – what does that entail?

"Bringing the cheer, bringing the energy, letting all of our guests know about [...] all of the new releases that are exciting. I am so excited about the Avengers Tower. I was aghast when I came into the store and saw it."

E!: Do you have a favorite Marvel character?

"That's a really hard question. As a gay, I always gravitate towards the girls – I do actually love Wanda, Scarlet Witch, I love the Vision. And you know, Thor is hot, so we like hot."