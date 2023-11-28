Vanessa Bryant Reflects on First Meeting With Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant for His 45th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant is looking back at how her love story with Kobe Bryant all began.

The wife of the late Lakers legend marked the anniversary of when they met by sharing their first photo together.

"24 years ago…. Day 1," she captioned the throwback on Nov. 27. "#1999 11/27/99."

Kobe previously reflected on meeting Vanessa on a video set in 1999, back when he was pursuing a music career before reaching basketball stardom.

"It was a two-day video shoot, and I was always looking for her. Like, I wanted to know where she was," the athlete recalled in his 2015 documentary Kobe Bryant's Muse. "I would finish a take and then go to my trailer, but I'd wonder where she is the entire time and then come out of the trailer and just want to talk to her some more in between takes and stuff like that. And she wrote her phone number down at the time when you had to still write phone numbers down, and I called her the very next day. We talked for hours."