Dolly Parton's Sister Slams Critics of Singer's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit

Dolly Parton's family will stand by her through their rockin' years.
After the 77-year-old ruffled some feathers dressing as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her Thanksgiving game halftime performance at the NFL, her sister Stella Parton is coming to her defense.
"I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving," Stella wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 26. "To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f--k yourself. Shame on you not her."
And she isn't the only one who felt that way.
"Your sister KILLED it in that Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfit! She had fun and looked damned good! Good on her for doing what she wants to," one user tweeted in response, while another added, "Dolly looked fabulous! I can only hope to look half that good at 77. Dolly Parton is a National Treasure and we are lucky to have her."
And indeed, the "Jolene" singer did look fabulous as she stepped out to sing the iconic track as well as "9 to 5" and a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions," rocking a cropped white vest and shorts, which were embroidered with blue Dallas Cowboys stars.
Underneath her uniform, she donned a bedazzled mesh bodysuit, with a silver star covering her belly button.
Not only did the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member's performance make waves, but it also proved she is capable of rocking football's biggest stage: The Super Bowl halftime show. It's an honor Dolly has previously denied, not sure she had what it takes at the time.
"I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it—to do that big of a production," she told The Hollywood Reporter in November. "When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I've never done anything with that big of a production. I don't know if I could have. I think at the time that's what I was thinking."
And though Dolly would have to wait until at least 2025—with Usher slated to perform at the Super Bowl in 2024, Dolly has proved she can score at the NFL, as long as her 9 to 5 schedule allows for it.
