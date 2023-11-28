Dolly Parton's Sister Slams Critics of Singer's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton's family will stand by her through their rockin' years.

After the 77-year-old ruffled some feathers dressing as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for her Thanksgiving game halftime performance at the NFL, her sister Stella Parton is coming to her defense.

"I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving," Stella wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 26. "To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f--k yourself. Shame on you not her."

And she isn't the only one who felt that way.

"Your sister KILLED it in that Dallas Cowboy cheerleader outfit! She had fun and looked damned good! Good on her for doing what she wants to," one user tweeted in response, while another added, "Dolly looked fabulous! I can only hope to look half that good at 77. Dolly Parton is a National Treasure and we are lucky to have her."