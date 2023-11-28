Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Weighs in on Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Eight months after his cheating scandal broke, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval spoke out for the first time on ex Ariana Madix moving about with new boyfriend, fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

By Brett Malec Nov 28, 2023 5:19 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesVanderpump RulesNBCUTom SandovalAriana Madix
Watch: Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ed for Ariana Madix's new relationship.

More than eight months after the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up following Sandoval's affair with their former castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the TomTom co-owner is speaking out for the first time about his ex's new boyfriend, fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

"He seems like a nice guy," Sandoval exclusively told E! News Nov. 27 ahead of Fox's Special Forces season two finale. "I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."

The Bravo star's reaction comes one month after Madix revealed her boyfriend of seven months will be appearing on VPR's upcoming season 11.

"Once or twice, but definitely not very much," she exclusively told E! News in October of how often he'll pop up on the show. "He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Everything We Know (So Far)

And while Madix has moved on from the scandal, Sandoval will have to pay for his betrayal on the Bravo series' next season—especially when it comes to making amends with his costars.

"It really hurt to see people sum me up to just one thing, especially people that I had been friends with for well over a decade," the 40-year-old told E!. "I was always the friend that showed up. I was the one that was there. So, it was hard for people to completely throw all of that out the window and everything I've ever done and look at me like I'm some sort of foreign spy who's been putting on this act for 15 years for this one moment."

Instagram/@thestrongwai/Tommy Garcia/Bravo

However, Sandoval promises fans will learn new information when they watch season 11.

"There's a lot more to what happened," he added. "At some point, more things and details will come out and I think this next season of Vanderpump Rules you'll see a lot more."

As for what the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman has learned from the cheating controversy? 

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Future of Her & Will Smith's Marriage

2

William Thinks Harry Is Brainwashed and More Endgame Bombshells

3

Ryan Phillippe Shares Rare Pic With His & Alexis Knapp’s Daughter Kai

photos
A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

"It's gotten me to really appreciate things in my life that maybe I took for granted," he admitted. "I really appreciate the friends that have stuck by me. That didn't jump on a bandwagon or a movement. I appreciate more of the littler things in life."

Don't miss the Special Forces season two finale Monday, Dec. 4, on Fox. And keep reading to relive Madix and Wai's romance.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July With Friends

Ariana and Daniel celebrated Independence Day 2023 partying with pal at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Rainy Day Rendezvous

Ariana and Daniel reunited in Chicago in August where they posed together in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. "beans beans the musical fruit," the Bravo star cheekily captioned the sweet Instagram pic.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms Future of Her & Will Smith's Marriage

2

William Thinks Harry Is Brainwashed and More Endgame Bombshells

3

Ryan Phillippe Shares Rare Pic With His & Alexis Knapp’s Daughter Kai

4

Sharon Osbourne, Sophie Turner & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic

5

Heidi Klum Shares Sweet Photo of All 4 of Her & Seal's Kids