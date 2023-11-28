Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Weighs in on Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ed for Ariana Madix's new relationship.

More than eight months after the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up following Sandoval's affair with their former castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the TomTom co-owner is speaking out for the first time about his ex's new boyfriend, fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

"He seems like a nice guy," Sandoval exclusively told E! News Nov. 27 ahead of Fox's Special Forces season two finale. "I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."

The Bravo star's reaction comes one month after Madix revealed her boyfriend of seven months will be appearing on VPR's upcoming season 11.

"Once or twice, but definitely not very much," she exclusively told E! News in October of how often he'll pop up on the show. "He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."