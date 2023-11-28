Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Weighs in on Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ed for Ariana Madix's new relationship.
More than eight months after the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up following Sandoval's affair with their former castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the TomTom co-owner is speaking out for the first time about his ex's new boyfriend, fitness trainer Daniel Wai.
"He seems like a nice guy," Sandoval exclusively told E! News Nov. 27 ahead of Fox's Special Forces season two finale. "I don't really know him or them together, but from what I've seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best."
The Bravo star's reaction comes one month after Madix revealed her boyfriend of seven months will be appearing on VPR's upcoming season 11.
"Once or twice, but definitely not very much," she exclusively told E! News in October of how often he'll pop up on the show. "He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."
And while Madix has moved on from the scandal, Sandoval will have to pay for his betrayal on the Bravo series' next season—especially when it comes to making amends with his costars.
"It really hurt to see people sum me up to just one thing, especially people that I had been friends with for well over a decade," the 40-year-old told E!. "I was always the friend that showed up. I was the one that was there. So, it was hard for people to completely throw all of that out the window and everything I've ever done and look at me like I'm some sort of foreign spy who's been putting on this act for 15 years for this one moment."
However, Sandoval promises fans will learn new information when they watch season 11.
"There's a lot more to what happened," he added. "At some point, more things and details will come out and I think this next season of Vanderpump Rules you'll see a lot more."
As for what the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman has learned from the cheating controversy?
"It's gotten me to really appreciate things in my life that maybe I took for granted," he admitted. "I really appreciate the friends that have stuck by me. That didn't jump on a bandwagon or a movement. I appreciate more of the littler things in life."
