Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Holiday Decorations With "Elf Season" Preview

Watch : New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is decking the halls.

But rather than using boughs of holly, the 44-year-old is ushering in the Christmas season with a number of Elf on the Shelf dolls. And Kourtney was so moved by the Christmas spirit, she took to social media to show off her festive display.

In the first post to her Nov. 27 Instagram Story, the Poosh founder shared a video in which her Christmas tree can be seen, as well as her Elf on the Shelf display, which featured a sign reading, "Elf sledding now open." Below, were four elves on paper plates—their sleds—amid a field of cotton ball snow.

And with the Elf theme playing in the background, Kourtney captioned the clip, "Elf season has begun."

This holiday season marks an extra special one for the reality star, as it is the first Christmas for her and Travis Barker's newborn Rocky Thirteen. The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—welcomed Rocky at exactly midnight on Nov. 1.