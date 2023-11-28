Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Holiday Decorations With "Elf Season" Preview

Kourtney Kardashian Barker took a moment to give a sneak peek of her Christmas decorations, and it looks like Elf on the Shelf will be playing a big role in her household.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is decking the halls. 

But rather than using boughs of holly, the 44-year-old is ushering in the Christmas season with a number of Elf on the Shelf dolls. And Kourtney was so moved by the Christmas spirit, she took to social media to show off her festive display. 

In the first post to her Nov. 27 Instagram Story, the Poosh founder shared a video in which her Christmas tree can be seen, as well as her Elf on the Shelf display, which featured a sign reading, "Elf sledding now open." Below, were four elves on paper plates—their sleds—amid a field of cotton ball snow. 

And with the Elf theme playing in the background, Kourtney captioned the clip, "Elf season has begun."

This holiday season marks an extra special one for the reality star, as it is the first Christmas for her and Travis Barker's newborn Rocky Thirteen. The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—welcomed Rocky at exactly midnight on Nov. 1

And the baby boy joins a large blended family, including Kourtney's three kids Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

So, naturally, ahead of Rocky's birth, his soon-to-be older siblings had many thoughts about the family's newest addition.

For her part, Alabama was initially against the moniker Rocky. But when her sibling—who was ultimately named after Suicidal TendenciesRocky George and "the greatest number of all time"—was born, she admitted his name kept in the family's tradition

"We all have very authentic, weird names," the teen previously told E! News. "I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

And she wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Barker family looking forward to having a little sibling. During the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians—which was filmed when Kourtney was five months pregnant—Reign said of his future brother or sister, "I'm going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, Black Ops III, Zombies."

But if he ended up with a sister instead of a brother? 

"Still!" he confirmed. "She can be a cool person."

For more sweet moments with the blended Kardashian-Barker family, keep reading. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

