Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Holiday Decorations With "Elf Season" Preview

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is decking the halls.
But rather than using boughs of holly, the 44-year-old is ushering in the Christmas season with a number of Elf on the Shelf dolls. And Kourtney was so moved by the Christmas spirit, she took to social media to show off her festive display.
In the first post to her Nov. 27 Instagram Story, the Poosh founder shared a video in which her Christmas tree can be seen, as well as her Elf on the Shelf display, which featured a sign reading, "Elf sledding now open." Below, were four elves on paper plates—their sleds—amid a field of cotton ball snow.
And with the Elf theme playing in the background, Kourtney captioned the clip, "Elf season has begun."
This holiday season marks an extra special one for the reality star, as it is the first Christmas for her and Travis Barker's newborn Rocky Thirteen. The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—welcomed Rocky at exactly midnight on Nov. 1.
And the baby boy joins a large blended family, including Kourtney's three kids Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
So, naturally, ahead of Rocky's birth, his soon-to-be older siblings had many thoughts about the family's newest addition.
For her part, Alabama was initially against the moniker Rocky. But when her sibling—who was ultimately named after Suicidal Tendencies' Rocky George and "the greatest number of all time"—was born, she admitted his name kept in the family's tradition.
"We all have very authentic, weird names," the teen previously told E! News. "I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
And she wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Barker family looking forward to having a little sibling. During the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians—which was filmed when Kourtney was five months pregnant—Reign said of his future brother or sister, "I'm going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, Black Ops III, Zombies."
But if he ended up with a sister instead of a brother?
"Still!" he confirmed. "She can be a cool person."
For more sweet moments with the blended Kardashian-Barker family, keep reading.