John Mulaney Says He “Really Identified” With Late Matthew Perry’s Addiction Journey

Watch : Matthew Perry Death: Friends & Co-Stars Pay Tribute

John Mulaney is reflecting on Matthew Perry's difficult road.

The comedian, who has been open about his own struggles with sobriety over the years, recently shared how he relates to the late Friends actor's struggles.

"Addiction is just a disaster," John told Variety in an interview published Nov. 27. "Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this s--t on it, and it gets wobblier and wobblier and more unstable. Then drugs just kick the f--king legs out from under the table."

He added of Matthew, who detailed his sobriety journey in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, "I really identified with his story."

And after Matthew's passing in late October, John told the outlet that he's "thinking about him a lot."

For his part, John's 2020 drug relapse—which led to an intervention and a subsequent stay in rehab—features prominently in the 41-year-old's most recent comedy special "Baby J," which was released in April on Netflix.