John Mulaney Says He “Really Identified” With Late Matthew Perry’s Addiction Journey

John Mulaney recently opened up about the ways in which he relates to the late Matthew Perry's struggles with addiction—and why the actor's passing in October is staying with him.

John Mulaney is reflecting on Matthew Perry's difficult road.

The comedian, who has been open about his own struggles with sobriety over the years, recently shared how he relates to the late Friends actor's struggles.

"Addiction is just a disaster," John told Variety in an interview published Nov. 27. "Life is like a wobbly table at a restaurant and you pile all this s--t on it, and it gets wobblier and wobblier and more unstable. Then drugs just kick the f--king legs out from under the table."

He added of Matthew, who detailed his sobriety journey in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, "I really identified with his story."

And after Matthew's passing in late October, John told the outlet that he's "thinking about him a lot."

For his part, John's 2020 drug relapse—which led to an intervention and a subsequent stay in rehab—features prominently in the 41-year-old's most recent comedy special "Baby J," which was released in April on Netflix.

"Going to rehab and a lot of other things had become public knowledge, and I felt there was no way to start doing stand-up again without going through this," he explained of his decision to feature his relapse so prominently in the special. "I also had a lot to say about it. It had been an extremely eventful time, and the goal from the beginning was to do this as funny as I could make it. I just wanted it to be a little wilder and put you in my very confident, demented brain during the time of addiction."

Another element of the Saturday Night Live alum's life that has slowly started to find its way into his comedy? Fatherhood.

John and his girlfriend Olivia Munn are parents to 2-year-old son Malcom, who they welcomed in Nov. 2021. In fact, the toddler has even joined his dad on the road for his "From Scratch" tour which wrapped in February.

"Malcolm is a great, great roadie," John told Seth Meyers in June 2022. "Malcolm loves being on tour." 

But on which stories are tour-worthy, the new dad is still finding his comedic footing, adding to Variety, "It's a funny thing to me—I don't have an immediate comedic take on being a dad. I have some stories that I think are funny because of the amount of talking we do now. We're just chatting all the time, and I find the amount of time I spend talking to a 23-month-old versus any adults amusing."

And to see more of john and Olivia's sweetest moments with Malcom, keep reading. 

