Ryan Phillippe Shares Rare Photo With His and Alexis Knapp’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Kai

Ryan Phillippe is thankful for time spent with family.

The MacGruber star shared a sweet glimpse at his fun-filled Thanksgiving holiday weekend spent with his 12-year-old daughter Kai.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram Nov. 27, Ryan and Kai—who he coparents with ex Alexis Knapp—are seen hanging out with their squad during a car ride, dining out and visiting a Christmas tree farm.

"Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties," the Cruel Intentions star captioned his post. "Sawyer, Ever, Kai & Isla. Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged (along w teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow."

Ryan—who is also dad to kids Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon—concluded, "+ the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me."

Earlier this year, Alexis also gave an inside look to quality time spent with her mini-me Kai, sharing footage of the mother-daughter duo celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.