Margot Robbie Has a Surprising Answer on What She Took From Barbie Set

Watch : How Barbie Is EMPOWERING Everyone

Do you guys ever think about stealing Barbie's wardrobe? Surprisingly, Margot Robbie hasn't.

Despite all the fantastic looks she got to wear in Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie, the actress ended up not taking any pieces home as a special keepsake.

"No," Margot exclusively told E! News' Joelle Garguilo at the Gotham Awards on Nov. 27. "I don't have anything."

However, that hasn't stopped her from dressing like Barbie offscreen. Take the black cocktail dress and matching cape from Prada that she wore to the red carpet event, which was both a nod to the doll's 1964 "Black Magic" ensemble and an outfit Margot joked was "a little more forgiving" after enjoying a Thanksgiving feast.

"I'm actually really comfortable," she quipped during the interview, airing on E! News Nov. 28. "Intentionally wanted to wear this dress after Thanksgiving."

And though there aren't any Barbie props in her real-life mojo dojo casa house, Margot said she walked away from the set with a lifetime of memories.