Margot Robbie Has a Surprising Answer on What She Took From Barbie Set

Do you guys ever think about stealing Barbie's wardrobe? Surprisingly, Margot Robbie hasn't.
Despite all the fantastic looks she got to wear in Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie, the actress ended up not taking any pieces home as a special keepsake.
"No," Margot exclusively told E! News' Joelle Garguilo at the Gotham Awards on Nov. 27. "I don't have anything."
However, that hasn't stopped her from dressing like Barbie offscreen. Take the black cocktail dress and matching cape from Prada that she wore to the red carpet event, which was both a nod to the doll's 1964 "Black Magic" ensemble and an outfit Margot joked was "a little more forgiving" after enjoying a Thanksgiving feast.
"I'm actually really comfortable," she quipped during the interview, airing on E! News Nov. 28. "Intentionally wanted to wear this dress after Thanksgiving."
And though there aren't any Barbie props in her real-life mojo dojo casa house, Margot said she walked away from the set with a lifetime of memories.
"It's been so amazing," she gushed of the positive response to the flick, which received the Global Icon & Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards. "I know how hard everyone worked, and I know how much everyone wanted this movie to be this shiny, bright, joyful thing to give to everyone."
The actress added, "The fact that everyone took it and got joy from it, I feel like we did exactly what we wanted to do."
And Margot isn't the only one still reveling in big Barbie energy. The movie's costume designer Jacqueline Durran previously said that Margot—who also served as a producer on the film—was an absolute doll to work with. "Margot is just about the most perfect human you can imagine, so she didn't make it hard," Jacqueline told E! News in July. "What was hard was narrowing down all the options and making sense of all the possible looks we could go for."
She continued, "Creating the fashion for this movie was so special, and I wanted to make sure I honored the rich history of the doll and its many style iterations over the years."
