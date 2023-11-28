Miley Cyrus Returns to the Stage With Rare Performance for This Special Reason

Watch : Miley Cyrus Returns to the Stage With Rare Performance

Miley Cyrus can take herself dancing, and she can celebrate her own birthday however she wants.

In fact, the singer did just that to ring in her big 3-1. Standing in front of small, invite-only crowd at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, Miley performed her smash hit "Flowers" for the first time live on Nov. 22.

For the intimate set, the "Used to Be Young" artist donned a strapless black mini dress with matching gloves. She completed the classic look with her hair slicked back in a low bun.

"My birthday gift to MYSELF this year was VERY on brand," she captioned videos of her acoustic performance on Instagram the following day. "I performed for MYSELF and sang my favorite songs including my own. First 'live' performance of Flowers was to an audience full of my friends and family. Taking this song back to the seed… she sprouted sensationally. Grateful for the growth in us both."

In addition to "Flowers," Miley also performed a piano-accompanied cover of Journey's "Faithfully," as well as a new love song seemingly about her romance with boyfriend Maxx Morando. "Don't know if it's ever gonna stop / I wouldn't mind if it don't," she crooned in a video circulating on social media, in which Maxx appeared to be sitting in the front row of the audience. "Don't leave me high / Don't let me down / 'Cause I want you more."