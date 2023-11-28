See The Crown Recreate Kate Middleton's Sheer Lingerie Look That Caught Prince William's Eye

Watch : The Crown Jewels: Kate, Meghan & Camilla's Tiara Moments

Kate Middleton is getting the royal treatment on The Crown.

Netflix released the first look at the final episodes of season six part two on Nov. 28, revealing how the series recreated the infamous college fashion show where Kate reportedly first caught Prince William's eye in 2002.

While they were freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, Kate modeled a sheer dress worn over a black tube top and matching underwear as William watched from the crowd.

"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer, stocking-like dress," their friend Ben Duncan told E! News in 2011. "He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."

The Crown dressed actress Meg Bellamy in an identical risqué number while reimagining the royals' meet cute, which led to their courtship and, eventually, their wedding in 2011.

For Charlotte Todd, who designed the original dress, she told People in 2020 that it was "just pure chance" that Kate ended up wearing the look that night. However, considering she made the piece for an "Art of Seduction" assignment, she noted the fairytale ending "is quite apt, really."