See The Crown Recreate Kate Middleton's Sheer Lingerie Look That Caught Prince William's Eye

The Crown unveiled the first look at the second part of season six, showing Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance starting from their fashion forward meeting in 2002.

Watch: The Crown Jewels: Kate, Meghan & Camilla's Tiara Moments

Kate Middleton is getting the royal treatment on The Crown.

Netflix released the first look at the final episodes of season six part two on Nov. 28, revealing how the series recreated the infamous college fashion show where Kate reportedly first caught Prince William's eye in 2002.

While they were freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, Kate modeled a sheer dress worn over a black tube top and matching underwear as William watched from the crowd.

"She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer, stocking-like dress," their friend Ben Duncan told E! News in 2011. "He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks."

The Crown dressed actress Meg Bellamy in an identical risqué number while reimagining the royals' meet cute, which led to their courtship and, eventually, their wedding in 2011.

For Charlotte Todd, who designed the original dress, she told People in 2020 that it was "just pure chance" that Kate ended up wearing the look that night. However, considering she made the piece for an "Art of Seduction" assignment, she noted the fairytale ending "is quite apt, really."

photos
The Crown Season 6: Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet

"I'm thrilled," the designer continued. "Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history. It's madness!" 

Netflix

In addition to Meg playing the future Princess of Wales, The Crown's part two of season six will introduce Ed McVey as Prince William and Luther Ford as Prince Harry when it debuts Dec. 14.

More photos from the final episodes show a tender moment between Kate and William, as well as the heir to the British throne sharing a laugh with brother Harry on a sofa.

Ferdaus Shamim / Getty Images

The show also stretches into 2005, depicting now-King Charles III marrying Queen Camilla on April 9.

See all the pics of the final season here:

Netflix

Kate Middleton's Introduction

Season six part two recreates the first moment Kate Middleton caught Prince William's eye, while modeling a sheer dress during a 2002 fashion event in college.

Netflix

Sparks Fly

The Dec. 14 episodes depict Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy) falling in love with Prince William (Ed McVey).

Netflix

Brotherly Bond

William and Prince Harry (Luther Ford) share a laugh in a sneak peek.

Netflix

Royal Family

Charles (Dominic West) poses with his sons during a skiing trip.

Netflix

Wedding Bells

The show also recreates King Charles III's wedding to Queen Camilla on April 9, 2005.

Netflix

Royal Duties

William appears to be stepping into his role as he comes of age.

Netflix

Long Live the Queen

Netflix released a look at Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) waving to her people in the last episodes.

Netflix

The Princes in Scotland

Part one of The Crown's final season features Rufus Kampa (as Prince William) and Fflyn Edwards (as Prince Harry) on a trip to Scotland.

Netflix

Diana & Her Boys

“I think it's a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days," Elizabeth Debicki (who portrays Princess Diana in the final season) previously told TUDUM, adding that she trusted in creator Peter Morgan's "emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It's his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it's devastating and it's fraught and we can never know.”

Netflix

Diana & Dodi's Romance

Part one of the final season shares a glimpse into Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed, portrayed by actor Khalid Abdalla.

Netflix
Ed McVey as Prince William

In part two of the final season, actor Ed McVey portrays Prince William.

Netflix

The Future Prince and Princess of Wales

The two walk hand-in-hand in an official season six pic.

Netflix
Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

The actress appears in an official photo for The Crown season six.

Netflix
Behind-the-Scenes fun

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy take a break from filming The Crown season six, in which they play William and Kate.

Netflix
Flashback: Season 5

As a reminder, The Crown depicted William and his brother Prince Harry as kids (played by Will Powell and Senan West) on season 5. For season six, Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West⋅will reprise their roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles (now King Charles III).

