Heidi Klum Shares Special Photo of All 4 Kids Looking So Grown Up

Heidi Klum's cozy pic is making the cut.

The supermodel shared a sweet photo to social media, showcasing herself and husband Tom Kaulitz, alongside her and ex-husband Seal's four kids: Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.

The bunch kept it casual in sweats as they cuddled on the couch. In the snap, Heidi leaned in to give Leni a kiss on the cheek while keeping one arm draped around her daughter Lou, who was sleeping on her lap.

Henry and Johan posed with their heads looking down as they sat next to Tom, who smiled into the camera.

Heidi captioned the Nov. 26 Instagram post, "L [heart emoji] VE."

And although the America's Got Talent judge usually keeps her family photos private, Heidi has shared some details on her kids—like how she feels about her oldest following in her footsteps as a model.