Heidi Klum Shares Special Photo of All 4 Kids Looking So Grown Up

Heidi Klum posted a rare picture with husband Tom Kaulitz and her four kids: Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, having some quality family time.

Heidi Klum's cozy pic is making the cut.

The supermodel shared a sweet photo to social media, showcasing herself and husband Tom Kaulitz, alongside her and ex-husband Seal's four kids: Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14.

The bunch kept it casual in sweats as they cuddled on the couch. In the snap, Heidi leaned in to give Leni a kiss on the cheek while keeping one arm draped around her daughter Lou, who was sleeping on her lap.

Henry and Johan posed with their heads looking down as they sat next to Tom, who smiled into the camera.

Heidi captioned the Nov. 26 Instagram post, "L [heart emoji] VE."

And although the America's Got Talent judge usually keeps her family photos private, Heidi has shared some details on her kids—like how she feels about her oldest following in her footsteps as a model.

photos
Heidi Klum's Best Looks

"I was not nervous," she told E! News in October. "I can't say I was excited either because, you know, when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."

However, Heidi added that Leni has other interests besides hitting the runway.

"Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever," she explained. "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

Heidi Klum / Instagram

Seal has also weighed in on his daughter's bourgeoning modeling career

"I'm so proud of everything that Leni has done," the musician told Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon Houghton on E! News in March. "But I'm more proud of everything that she is. She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings. So I'm kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

For a look at Heidi and Leni's sweetest moments, keep scrolling.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

All Smiles

The two attend the Intimissimi Dinner at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany in October 2023 to celebrate their new ad campaign for the lingerie brand.

Gotham/GC Images

NYC Style

The two step out in Manhattan in May 2023.

Gotham/FilmMagic

Happy Halloween 2022

Catwoman and her mother the worm attend Heidi's 21st annual Halloween party in New York City.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU

Black & White

The two sport corresponding styles at the Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU show during Milan Fashion Week Milan in September 2022.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leather Styles

The two attend Harper's Bazaar ICONS and Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary celebration in September 2022.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dino-Mite

The two attend the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion in Hollywood in June 2022.

Photopix/GC Images

 Buongiorno!

The mother-daughter duo is seen in Venice, Italy in August 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

All Glammed Up

The two attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy in July 2021.

