Mark Cuban Leaving Shark Tank After Season 16

Mark Cuban revealed that he will be exiting the long-running ABC series Shark Tank following season 16: "I got one more year to go."

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 28, 2023 12:44 AMTags
CelebritiesShark Tank
Watch: Taylor Swift Should "Break Up With" Travis Kelce: Mark Cuban

And for this reason, Mark Cuban is out.

The entrepreneur revealed that after appearing on Shark Tank for over 10 years, season 16 of the ABC series will be his last.

"This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," Mark shared on the Showtime podcast All The Smoke Nov. 22. "So I got one more year to go."

The investor explained that he feels "it's time" to leave the series—which is currently airing its 15th season.

Mark, 65, took a moment to reflect on his time in the tank since first appearing as a guest Shark in season two and joining the show full-time in season three.

"I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years," he told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, "we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that, if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids."

photos
Lori Greiner's Best Shark Tank QVC Products

But it's also made Mark—who shares three kids with wife Tiffany Stewart—realize how long he's been at it.

"We've got people coming on and saying, 'I watched you when I was 10 years old.' I'm like, f--k," Mark continued. "I've invested in, I don't know how many hundreds of companies."

But before he leaves the tank, the Dallas Mavericks owner gave a look into how he determines what would be a good investment for his brand.

"I look for ideas [where I'm] like, 'Damn, why didn't I think of that?'" Mark explained, before noting that on the flip side, "The harder they have to try to sell, the worse the deal. The longer the backstory, the worse the deal. Meaning, the minute you start telling me how hard it was for you? It's hard for every motherf--king entrepreneur."

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegation He Cheated With Sophia Bush

2

Sharon Osbourne, Sophie Turner & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Plastic Surgery Speculation

The billionaire—who sat alongside fellow Sharks Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara CorcoranDaymond John and Lori Greiner—added, "I don't need to hear your backstory. Tell me about your business, tell me why you are going to be successful. Tell me what's different about it. Tell me how you stand out."

Watch Shark Tank on ABC Fridays at 8/7 central and dive into more TV premieres below…

Netflix

The Crown (Netflix) - Nov. 16

The series concludes with the death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki

Peacock

House of Kardashian (Peacock) - Nov. 16

With bold and entertaining storytelling, never seen before archive and exclusive interviews with those in their inner circle - including Caitlyn Jenner - House of Kardashian challenges the audience to think about the influence they have undoubtedly had on our lives.

Peacock/NBCUniversal
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (Peacock) - Nov. 17

The film follows the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo) and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey.

NBCUniversal/Peacock
Christmas at Graceland (NBC & Peacock) - Nov. 29

NBC and Peacock's hourlong live special from Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis home will kick off the 2023 holiday season.

Brian Bowen Smith/NBC

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC) - Nov. 29

Kelly Clarkson will host the live special with performances by Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce and Manuel Turizo.

Peacock

Paris in Love (Peacock) - Nov. 30

Paris Hilton tackles motherhood in season two of Peacock's Paris in Love.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Southern Hospitality (Bravo) - Dec. 7

Season two of the Southern Charm spinoff premieres Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. 

NBC

Christmas at the Opry (NBC) - Dec. 7

Hosted by Wynonna Judd, performers Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny and Trace Adkins will take the stage to get fans into the holiday spirit on NBC's new special in Nashville.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock) - Dec. 8

Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. 

TLC

1000-Lb Sisters (TLC) - Dec. 12

Tammy faces life in the real world when she is finally approved to go home after spending more than a year in rehab. This breakthrough means she’s ready for the next chapter but sadly, her husband Caleb doesn't get approved to leave with her. Learning to embrace her new body and life at home, Tammy also accomplishes some exciting milestones for the first time in over a decade like riding in the front seat of a car. Meanwhile, Amy’s marriage is turned upside down, which leads her to make the hardest decision of her life. Chris continues to work towards skin removal surgery, while Amanda and Misty embark on their own health journeys. 

TLC

Smothered (TLC) - Dec. 12

Smothered is back with new duos that are closer than ever. From synchronized hobby horsing and a mother and daughter who give each other “vagacials” these pairs do anything and everything together. With four new duos, including Smothered's very first mother-in-law and son-in-law, nothing is off limits and there’s no such thing as personal space! 

Clifton Prescod/PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy (Peacock) - Dec. 14

Real Housewives of New York City alums Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman are going on a wild vacation this December (an exact premiere date has not yet been announced).

Netflix

Where Was I (Netflix) - Dec. 19

Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms. 

Peacock

Dr. Death (Peacock) - Dec. 21

Season two of Peacock's anthology series, starring Edgar Ramírez and Mandy Moore, tells the bone-chilling true story of Paolo Macchiarini, the Italian surgeon who was sentenced to multiple years in prison for harming his patients.

Laura Johansen/CBS

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic (CBS) - Dec. 21

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday, debuts Dec. 21 on the CBS.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegation He Cheated With Sophia Bush

2

Sharon Osbourne, Sophie Turner & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Plastic Surgery Speculation

4

Taylor Swift Subtly Supports Travis Kelce’s Record-Breaking Milestone

5

Kylie Jenner Says She & Jordyn Woods “Never Fully Cut Each Other Off"