Mark Cuban Leaving Shark Tank After Season 16

And for this reason, Mark Cuban is out.

The entrepreneur revealed that after appearing on Shark Tank for over 10 years, season 16 of the ABC series will be his last.

"This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," Mark shared on the Showtime podcast All The Smoke Nov. 22. "So I got one more year to go."

The investor explained that he feels "it's time" to leave the series—which is currently airing its 15th season.

Mark, 65, took a moment to reflect on his time in the tank since first appearing as a guest Shark in season two and joining the show full-time in season three.

"I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years," he told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, "we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that, if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids."