Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Responds to Sugar Daddy Offer

Watch : Lili Reinhart & Sydney Sweeney Prove There's No DRAMA Between Them

Lili Reinhart is putting the trolls on blast.

The Riverdale alum offered a humorous response to inappropriate messages she received on social media, sharing in a Nov. 24 TikTok video that she had some downtime at her parents' house and decided to respond.

"I thought it would be fun to go on here and answer a couple fan DMs," she noted, before reading "a nice little message" from one user.

"Hey princess," her DM read. "How are you doing? I'm sorry if this offends you would you let daddy spoil you with $5000 weekly no sending of nudes picture's [sic] nor sextexting just attention and advice."

With a straight face, Reinhart responded, "Um, depends on what kind of advice you're looking for, but you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions and I'll try to give you the best advice that I can."

Meanwhile, another user asked to buy her used socks, writing, "Please I'll give you like $200 ik you don't need the money but do it just for the fun of it."