Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Responds to Sugar Daddy Offer

Lili Reinhart is putting the trolls on blast.
The Riverdale alum offered a humorous response to inappropriate messages she received on social media, sharing in a Nov. 24 TikTok video that she had some downtime at her parents' house and decided to respond.
"I thought it would be fun to go on here and answer a couple fan DMs," she noted, before reading "a nice little message" from one user.
"Hey princess," her DM read. "How are you doing? I'm sorry if this offends you would you let daddy spoil you with $5000 weekly no sending of nudes picture's [sic] nor sextexting just attention and advice."
With a straight face, Reinhart responded, "Um, depends on what kind of advice you're looking for, but you can message me back and let me know. You can ask me questions and I'll try to give you the best advice that I can."
Meanwhile, another user asked to buy her used socks, writing, "Please I'll give you like $200 ik you don't need the money but do it just for the fun of it."
But Reinhart knows her worth, as she deadpanned, "I'm going to have to say $200 seems like a really low offer, considering—just considering."
In response to the tactless request, one fan joked in the comment section, "20k at least for the socks like," which prompted the Chemical Hearts actress to quip, "I'll entertain serious offers."
Jokes aside, Reinhart is certainly not looking for a relationship online. She's been dating actor Jack Martin for several months, confirming their romance in April when they were spotted kissing at the Los Angeles airport.
Four months later, she celebrated his birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.
"It's my cowboy's birthday," the 27-year-old wrote Aug. 3, adding in another post, "I'll split my pain au chocolat with you any day."