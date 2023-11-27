Selena Gomez Debuts Blonde Highlights in Rare Hair Transformation

Watch : Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Reunite for Dinner Date

Come and get a glimpse at Selena Gomez's new ‘do.

The Other Murders in the Building star traded in her signature dark locks for blonde balayage, which she showed off on her Nov. 26 Instagram Story.

Clad in a black tweed Valentino blazer with smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick, Selena shared a photo of her hew hair, which features blends of caramel and gold strands blended in her dark brunette hair.

Her stylist, Erin Walsh, also showcased the "Calm Down" singer's new hair on Instagram, writing alongside a carousel of snaps Nov. 26, "Selena's back in Paris and in this beautiful @maisonvalentino."

Of course, Selena has experimented with hair colors and styles since her Disney days—during which she added purple and blue hues into her dark hair—and in recent years has dabbled in life as a blonde.

No matter how many looks she rocked, however, the Rare Beauty founder always returned to her roots as a brunette. But she's made it clear the door is always wide open for more hair fun.