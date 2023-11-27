Selena Gomez Debuts Blonde Highlights in Rare Hair Transformation

Selena Gomez brought some warmth to her hair for the winter, showing off her new blonde hairstyle on social media.

Come and get a glimpse at Selena Gomez's new ‘do. 

The Other Murders in the Building star traded in her signature dark locks for blonde balayage, which she showed off on her Nov. 26 Instagram Story.   

Clad in a black tweed Valentino blazer with smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick, Selena shared a photo of her hew hair, which features blends of caramel and gold strands blended in her dark brunette hair.

Her stylist, Erin Walsh, also showcased the "Calm Down" singer's new hair on Instagram, writing alongside a carousel of snaps Nov. 26, "Selena's back in Paris and in this beautiful @maisonvalentino."  

Of course, Selena has experimented with hair colors and styles since her Disney days—during which she added purple and blue hues into her dark hair—and in recent years has dabbled in life as a blonde.

No matter how many looks she rocked, however, the Rare Beauty founder always returned to her roots as a brunette. But she's made it clear the door is always wide open for more hair fun.

Taylor Swift's NYC Night Out With Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes & More

"So recently I went blonde, and I had the best time," Selena told Vogue in 2021. "I think I'm definitely more of a character when I'm blonde. I felt like I could do crazy looks with my hair, I could, you know, try new things with my makeup and it was just so much fun."

But while she admitted the maintenance is not easy, the 31-year-old added, "I felt so cool and edgy, and it was just a whole phase that I went through. I'm honestly missing it, I'm not gonna lie. Blonde Selena is not gone forever."

Selena isn't the only celebrity to shake up their hairstyle. Keep reading to see more stars who unveiled new looks.

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Rihanna

While enjoying a dinner date with friends on Nov. 9, Rihanna debuted honey blonde hair. After years of rocking black tresses, the superstar decided to switch up her style for something brighter.

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
