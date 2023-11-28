Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable After Brunette Hair Transformation for New Role

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Goes Brunette in Hair Transformation!

Cassie Howard, who?

Sydney Sweeney is saying farewell to her Euphoria character's signature blonde locks—for now—as she films Ron Howard's new movie Eden.

On Nov. 27, the 26-year-old was almost unrecognizable as a brunette on the Australian set of the survival thriller. But despite the dramatic hair change, Sydney still looked euphoric as she shot scenes with costar Daniel Brühl and their new furry castmate, a donkey.

Clad in an olive green explorer's uniform, the actress and Daniel, 45, loaded bags and luggage onto the creature back as cameras rolled. In between takes, Sydney was seen smiling as she pet the mule and chatted with the animal's handler.

Also starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby, Eden is based on a series of unsolved disappearances in the Galapagos following the arrival of three European couples during the 1930s.