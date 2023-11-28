Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable After Brunette Hair Transformation for New Role

Cassie Howard, who?
Sydney Sweeney is saying farewell to her Euphoria character's signature blonde locks—for now—as she films Ron Howard's new movie Eden.
On Nov. 27, the 26-year-old was almost unrecognizable as a brunette on the Australian set of the survival thriller. But despite the dramatic hair change, Sydney still looked euphoric as she shot scenes with costar Daniel Brühl and their new furry castmate, a donkey.
Clad in an olive green explorer's uniform, the actress and Daniel, 45, loaded bags and luggage onto the creature back as cameras rolled. In between takes, Sydney was seen smiling as she pet the mule and chatted with the animal's handler.
Also starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby, Eden is based on a series of unsolved disappearances in the Galapagos following the arrival of three European couples during the 1930s.
A documentary about the mystery, titled The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden, was released in 2016.
Eden is one of the several projects Sydney has in the works amid a break in production for Euphoria. Her romantic comedy Anyone But You is due out in December, while Madame Web—the actress' foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is set to be released next year.
So, how is she handling such a stacked schedule? "I love the hecticness of it all," Sydney said in a profile with Women's Health earlier this month, explaining how she "tried to create that in other aspects" during the actor's strike.
"I look up to the older version of myself," she added. "When I was 10, I looked up to the 25-year-old version of myself, and now I look up to my 50-year-old version. I hope I make the decisions she would be proud of."
To see Sydney on the set of her new movie, keep reading.