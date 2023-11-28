Exclusive

Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognizable After Brunette Hair Transformation for New Role

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney ditched her blonde hair on the set of her upcoming Ron Howard thriller Eden. See her dramatic transformation to a brunette.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 28, 2023 12:09 AMTags
Watch: Sydney Sweeney Goes Brunette in Hair Transformation!

Cassie Howard, who?

Sydney Sweeney is saying farewell to her Euphoria character's signature blonde locks—for now—as she films Ron Howard's new movie Eden.

On Nov. 27, the 26-year-old was almost unrecognizable as a brunette on the Australian set of the survival thriller. But despite the dramatic hair change, Sydney still looked euphoric as she shot scenes with costar Daniel Brühl and their new furry castmate, a donkey.

Clad in an olive green explorer's uniform, the actress and Daniel, 45, loaded bags and luggage onto the creature back as cameras rolled. In between takes, Sydney was seen smiling as she pet the mule and chatted with the animal's handler.

Also starring Jude LawAna de Armas and Vanessa Kirby, Eden is based on a series of unsolved disappearances in the Galapagos following the arrival of three European couples during the 1930s. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

A documentary about the mystery, titled The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden, was released in 2016. 

Eden is one of the several projects Sydney has in the works amid a break in production for Euphoria. Her romantic comedy Anyone But You is due out in December, while Madame Web—the actress' foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is set to be released next year.

 

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Miu Miu

So, how is she handling such a stacked schedule? "I love the hecticness of it all," Sydney said in a profile with Women's Health earlier this month, explaining how she "tried to create that in other aspects" during the actor's strike.

"I look up to the older version of myself," she added. "When I was 10, I looked up to the 25-year-old version of myself, and now I look up to my 50-year-old version. I hope I make the decisions she would be proud of."

To see Sydney on the set of her new movie, keep reading.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

First Look

Sydney Sweeney was pictured on the set of her movie Eden with a new brunette hairstyle.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Down Under

The actress was filming Ron Howard's upcoming thriller on Australia's Gold Coast.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

It Takes Two

She stars alongside Daniel Brühl, who previously appeared in Rush and Inglourious Basterds

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

The Donkey Work

Sweeney smiled while working with a donkey on set.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

The Cutest Costar 

While Eden also features Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas and Jude Law, it looks like the furry creature is just as Oscar-worthy.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Getting Down to Business

"Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos," per Deadline, "the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness."

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

In Uniform

Sweeney donned an olive-toned costume for the movie, which was formerly called Origin Of Species.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Touch Ups

The 26-year-old had her hair fixed in between shots.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Beach Break

The Euphoria star appeared to be in good spirits while strolling under an umbrella.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Behind-the-Scenes

The crew for Eden was spotted hard at work on the sandy shores.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Lights, Camera, Action

The cast and crew got ready to continue shooting the thriller on location.

