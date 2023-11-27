Will & Grace Star Eric McCormack's Wife Janet Files for Divorce After 26 Years of Marriage

Watch : Eric McCormack on Picking Up Where "Will & Grace" Left Off

Eric McCormack and Janet Leigh Holden McCormack's run has come to an end.

After 26 years of marriage, the director filed for divorce from the Will & Grace alum on Nov. 22.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, listing their date of separation as "TBD." Janet—who shares 21-year-old son Finnigan with the actor—is seeking spousal support and asking to terminate the court's ability to award Eric the same.

E! News has reached out to her attorney and his rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Though their love story doesn't have a Hollywood ending, it certainly had that beginning as they met on set of Lonesome Dove: The Series in 1994.

"She was the assistant director," Eric recalled in a 2007 piece for The Guardian. "I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted. I'd been dating actresses but Janet was different. She wore jeans, drove a pick-up truck."