Late Show’s Stephen Colbert Suffers Ruptured Appendix

Stephen Colbert is on the mend after a health emergency.
The Late Show host shared that he recently underwent surgery for a ruptured appendix.
"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," the comedian wrote on Threads Nov. 27. "I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."
Colbert, 59, thanked his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert and his kids Madeleine, Peter and John for their love and support.
"I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me," he noted. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."
A ruptured appendix can be the result of untreated appendicitis, according to Healthline, which notes that a burst appendix can cause an infection.
"When this happens, bacteria get released into your abdomen and can cause a serious infection," per the site, adding that other symptoms include "severe abdominal pain, fever, chills and weakness."
It's been a difficult few months for Colbert, who took over The Late Show from David Letterman in 2015. Just last month, he was forced to tape the show from home after he tested positive for COVID.
"MEANWHILE... The Late Show will look a little bit different tonight because Stephen is At Home with Covid (he's ok!)," the show's official account shared on Twitter Oct. 16. "but be sure to tune in as the show will go on remotely with Monologue, Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Ricky Velez. #whatyearisit?"
Needless to say, he was a bit disappointed. "I always want to be able to do the show the audience deserves, but today Covid had other plans," he tweeted Oct. 17. "Taking it day by day and I hope we can all see each other tomorrow night."
Ultimately, per his doctor's orders, he had to sit the week out. "Resting up so that I can deliver the hand crafted, artisanal talk show that we so enjoy serving you," he captioned a shot of t-shirts and onions Oct. 18. "In the meantime, a heady blend of Paxlovid and onions in my socks (thank you, Fallon) will be rebuilding my immune system."