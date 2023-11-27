Late Show’s Stephen Colbert Suffers Ruptured Appendix

Watch : Stephen Colbert Tells Why This Emmy Win Is "Special"

Stephen Colbert is on the mend after a health emergency.

The Late Show host shared that he recently underwent surgery for a ruptured appendix.

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," the comedian wrote on Threads Nov. 27. "I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

Colbert, 59, thanked his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert and his kids Madeleine, Peter and John for their love and support.

"I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me," he noted. "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

A ruptured appendix can be the result of untreated appendicitis, according to Healthline, which notes that a burst appendix can cause an infection.

"When this happens, bacteria get released into your abdomen and can cause a serious infection," per the site, adding that other symptoms include "severe abdominal pain, fever, chills and weakness."