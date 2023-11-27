Walmart Cyber Monday Sale 2023: Get a $550 Tablet for $140, $70 Bed Sheets for $16 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention! We only have a few hours left until Cyber Monday is over, meaning there's very little time to shop the best deals of the year on topselling brands like lululemon, Coach Outlet, SKIMS & more. If the deadline has you stressing, especially with all the shopping you have left to do, take a deep breathe, because we're here to help.
Specifically, one of the biggest stores that's having a massive Cyber Monday sale is Walmart — as incredible as these can't-miss deals are, there's a lot to browse through, and this can be super overwhelming given the time crunch we're under. The retailer truly has all the deals you need and want this holiday season, from just-restocked 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro to splurge-worthy finds (yes, it would be hard to justify buying an $800 hot tub on any other day of the year, but what if it was discounted to just $399?). That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, so to help you sort through the vast sea of deals, we've rounded up the best finds for both your personal needs, like a $599 Shark robot vacuum for $298, and your holiday gifting needs, like a $424 karaoke party speaker for $179 (though one could argue that this also falls under "personal needs").
With that being said, let's dive right in. We have absolutely no time to lose, so just keep swimming and shopping before these incredible deals sell out!
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
If there was ever a time to cop a pair of fan-fave Beats headphones, it's now, when they're $181 off! Available in three chic colors, the headphones deliver a superior listening experience with noise cancelling features and real-time audio calibration. You know these are on your wish list, not to mention on everyone else's wish lists (making them a perfect, wow-worthy present for anyone on your nice list this year).
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (originally $249)
Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle for $439 (originally $559.99)
Apple Watch SE (2023) GPS 40mm for $179 (originally $249)
Sony 75" Class Bravia XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED TV for $898 (originally $1,498)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smart Watch for $149 (originally $379.99)
Sgin 10in Android 12 Tablet for $139.99 (originally $549.99)
KissAir Compact 1500W/750W Space Heater With Thermostat for $16.99 (originally $49.99)
Vizio 75" Class P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $798 (originally $1,198)
Samsaimo 10000LM Native 1080P HD Projector With WiFi & Bluetooth for $99.99 (originally $315.99)
Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE for $18 (originally $26.88)
HP 15.6" Laptop for $179 (originally $249)
JBL PartyBox Encore Karaoke Party Speaker for $179 (originally $424.18)
RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector for $29 (originally $59)
Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera for $464.99 (originally $569.95)
Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum
If you love a clean home but hate the actual chore of cleaning, this Shark robot vacuum is about to be your new best friend. It's equipped with a powerful suction that picks up dirt and debris on both hardwood and carpet floors, and it can be controlled with the app or hands-free voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, according to the brand, its bagless self-empty base holds up to two months of dirt and debris, meaning you won't have to empty the dustbin every day (yet another chore you can put off and instead kick back & relax).
Dyson V7 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for $279.99 (originally $519.99)
Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse Oak Top 1 Drawer Nighstand - Set of 2 for $88 (originally $230)
Beatypeak 64"x21" Full Length Mirror for $55 (originally $139.99)
Aquasana Clean Water Machine for $149.99 (originally $199.99)
Lux Decor Collection Extra Soft Microfiber Deep Pocket Bed Sheets Set for $16 (originally $69.99)
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier for $59.99 (originally $119.99)
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $76.99 (originally $348.99)
Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set for $84.99 (originally $329.99)
Gtracing Gaming Chair for $99.99 (originally $249.99)
eTopeak Paint Sprayer for $35.59 (originally $69.99)
Hearth & Harbor Temperature Regulating Reversible Cooling Pillow - 2 Pack for $57.99 (originally $226)
Ophanie Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment for Toilet With Dual Nozzle for $16.79 (originally $39.99)
Auseo 60-inch Embedded Wall Mounted Indoor Fireplace for $289.99 (originally $499.99)
BestOffice 5 Tier Wire Shelving Unit for $55.99 (originally $112.99)
Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer, Oven, Rotisserie, Dehydrator with 12 Cooking Functions
This isn't just your ordinary air fryer; it's 12 times better. The Gourmia All-in-One air fryer is equipped with 12 one-touch cooking functions that are preset for whatever the recipe calls for, from roasting and baking to dehydrating and reheating. The appliance also comes with a full rotisserie set, air fry baskets, an oven rack, and a drip tray, so you can get cookin' with confidence right away.
Henckels Graphite 20-Pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set for $199.95 (originally $946)
Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $69 (originally $129)
Vitamix 6500 Blender for $349.95 (originally $599.95)
Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set by Drew Barrymore for $99 (originally $199)
Auseo Nugget Ice Maker Countertop for $169.99 (originally $299.99)
Granite Stone Pro Hard Anodized Pots And Pans 13 Pcs for $89.96 (originally $249.99)
Chefman Rapid Boil Glass Kettle for $15 (originally $24.99)
KitchenAid 21-Piece Plastic With Non-Skid Bottom Mixing Bowl & Measuring Set for $20
Contixo 7
This kid-friendly Contixo tablet is preloaded with 50 Disney E-books, along with full access to Google services and apps from the Play Store. It's designed to give parents safe control and peace of mind; you can create and customize profiles, hand-pick content, control screen time, block unsafe internet content, and set educational goals, according to the brand. The tablet is also designed with a powerful battery and large storage space, making it the perfect travel buddy for your child.
Pokemon Pikachu Plush 24-inch for $25 (originally $54.99)
Razor Dirt Rocket MX650 for $459 (originally $677)
Goplus 40" Flying Saucer Tree Swing for $29.99 (originally $79)
Hot Wheels Mega Garage Toy Car Race Track & Playset for $34.96 (originally $64.99)
Evercross Electric Scooter for Kids Ages 4+ for $79.99 (originally $199.99)
Pudgy Pengiuns White Celebrity Box for $25 (originally $49.99)
Little Tikes Cape Cottage House for $74 (originally $139)
Seckton Upgrade Kids Camera With Cute Silicone Cover for $23.99 (originally $42.99)
Wisairt 4 Pcs Play Kitchen Set for $19.99 (originally $62.99)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $15 (originally $24.97)
Richgv Toddler Piano & Drum Mat With 2 Sticks for $17.99 (originally $49.99)
Marvel Spidey & His Amazing Friends 6V Bumper Car for $79 (originally $129.97)
Wisairt 53 Pcs Dinosaur Play Set for $14.99 (originally $79.99)
Comfier Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat
Any health enthusiast knows that one of the most important factors of fitness is rest & recovery. This foot massager is the perfect way to pamper a loved one or yourself, featuring two combined massage techniques (kneading & compression), three preprogrammed massage modes, and an optional heat capability. The foot sleeve is detachable and washable, and this nifty appliance even comes with a timed, auto shut-off function.
FitRx SmartBell XL - 10-90 lbs. for $149.99 (originally $249.88)
Maxkare Large Heating Pad For Back Pain Relief for $19.89 (originally $49.99)
MaxKare Folding Electric Treadmill for $249.99 (originally $599.99)
Waterpik Sonic-Fusino 2.0 Flossing Electric Toothbrush Set for $139.99 (originally $199.99)
Segmart Golf Rangefinder for $56.99 (originally $199.99)
BimZuc Gel Seat Cushion for $20.99 (originally $49.99)
Upgo Pickle Ball Set for $40.99 (originally $96.99)
Sohamo S3 48V 15AH Electric Bike for $629 (originally $899)
Intex PureSpa Plus Bubble Inflatable Hot Tub for $399 (originally $799.99)
Easpearl 2023 4D Full Body Massage Chair for $1,449 (originally $2,699.99)
1inhome 4 Wheel Mobility Scooter for $535 (originally $1,199.99)
Nov. 22, 2023, at 9:17 a.m. PT