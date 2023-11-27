Lululemon Cyber Monday 2023: Score a $29 Sports Bra, $39 Leggings, $59 Shoes & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Bestie, this is not a drill: Cyber Monday is here. It's the most wonderful time of year to score seriously unbelievable deals on all your shopping needs, from must-have tech that's on everyone's wish list to bestselling, splurge-worthy brands like SKIMS, Coach Outlet, Anthropologie, and more. If there was ever a time to put on your shopping hat and get'cha head in the game, it's now, because the latest brand stepping up to the plate is none other than lululemon.

From fitness enthusiasts to sporty-chic fashionistas alike, lululemon has something for everyone in your life, including yourself. The brand just launched its Cyber Monday 2023 event — meaning, you can score cult-fave finds like $88 Align leggings for $39 and $148 Blissfeel running shoes for $59.

Needless to say, lululemon has what you've been looking for, so get ready to shop to the top before these can't-miss items sell out!