Paris Hilton Details “Beautiful” New Chapter After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Carter Reum

There is nothing simple about Paris Hilton of two.
Days after confirming she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby girl named London, the Paris in Love star—who also shares son Phoenix, 10 months, with the entrepreneur—shared insight into her new family of four.
"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and little girl," Paris told Today Nov. 27. "We're just over the moon."
And these days, the heiress is sliving for her new chapter.
"I am loving my mom era," Paris confessed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."
The Simple Life alum, who tied the knot with Carter in 2021, added she is "over the moon with everything."
As for how Phoenix—whom Paris welcomed via surrogate in January—feels about being a big brother?
"I'm like, 'This is your baby sister, London,'" she continued. "And then he's just so gentle and sweet and he'll put his hand out and rub her arm or her face. It's just so cute."
While welcoming her first child, Paris kept it under wraps, surprising her family with the news on season two of Paris in Love. But when it came to baby number two, she clued in mom Kathy Hilton from the start.
"The only people who knew were obviously Carter, my mom and my sister," she explained. "But my parents did not know when it was happening, they just knew it was going to happen. So it was the best Thanksgiving surprise for everybody."
Paris shared the news of London's arrival on Thanksgiving, posting a picture of a pink two-piece set with their daughter's name embroidered on it.
She captioned the Nov. 23 post, "Thankful for my baby girl."
Along with gushing about her little ones, Paris has also taken a moment to credit her partner in crime.
"It's been such a special time," she told E! News in October. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."
