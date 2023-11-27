Paris Hilton Details “Beautiful” New Chapter After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Carter Reum

Watch : Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby No. 2

There is nothing simple about Paris Hilton of two.

Days after confirming she and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby girl named London, the Paris in Love star—who also shares son Phoenix, 10 months, with the entrepreneur—shared insight into her new family of four.

"She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and little girl," Paris told Today Nov. 27. "We're just over the moon."

And these days, the heiress is sliving for her new chapter.

"I am loving my mom era," Paris confessed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."

The Simple Life alum, who tied the knot with Carter in 2021, added she is "over the moon with everything."