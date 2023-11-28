See Morgan Wade Make Her RHOBH Debut After Being "Stalked" by Kyle Richards

Watch : Kyle Richards Addresses Trip to Paris With Morgan Wade

Bravoholics, get ready to say "howdy" to Morgan Wade.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Nov. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the country singer makes her long-awaited debut.

The preview sees Kyle Richards—who is currently separated from husband Mauricio Umansky—introducing her new BFF to her tattoo artist before getting some fresh ink.

"I overthink these things and you clearly just don't overthink," the Halloween Ends actress jokes in reference to Morgan's fully tatted body. "Can you imagine if I show up at my house with a throat tattoo?"

Meanwhile, the musician hints at receiving some social media speculation from fans curious about their fast friendship.

"I got in a fight with someone on my Instagram about you," Morgan tells Kyle. "Something about my tattoos and Kyle's trying to look like this. I was like, 'Who cares?' I mean, they're gonna say you're having like a mid-life crisis or something with an extra tattoo."