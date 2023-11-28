Exclusive

See Morgan Wade Make Her RHOBH Debut After Being "Stalked" by Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade get candid about their fast friendship and how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stalked the country singer in E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

Watch: Kyle Richards Addresses Trip to Paris With Morgan Wade

Bravoholics, get ready to say "howdy" to Morgan Wade.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Nov. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsthe country singer makes her long-awaited debut.

The preview sees Kyle Richards—who is currently separated from husband Mauricio Umansky—introducing her new BFF to her tattoo artist before getting some fresh ink.

"I overthink these things and you clearly just don't overthink," the Halloween Ends actress jokes in reference to Morgan's fully tatted body. "Can you imagine if I show up at my house with a throat tattoo?"

Meanwhile, the musician hints at receiving some social media speculation from fans curious about their fast friendship.

"I got in a fight with someone on my Instagram about you," Morgan tells Kyle. "Something about my tattoos and Kyle's trying to look like this. I was like, 'Who cares?' I mean, they're gonna say you're having like a mid-life crisis or something with an extra tattoo."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

The reality star replies sarcastically, "Great, Morgan. Thanks."

However, Morgan subtly acknowledges rumors she and Kyle are more than just BFFs by admitting, "People are really confused by us and our friendship."

But when the tattoo artist asks how they met, the "Fall in Love With Me" singer states bluntly, "She stalked me."

Kyle's response?

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

"I did, I stalked her," she confesses. "I heard Morgan's music and I was like, 'Oh my god, who is this girl with this voice and these lyrics?' And I followed her. I wanted to get your attention."

And while the two have repeatedly denied romance rumors, Kyle does get candid about what makes their bond so special.

"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," she shares in a confessional. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who's always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that."

See Morgan make her RHOBH debut in the clip above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio in happier times.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

