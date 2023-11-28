See Morgan Wade Make Her RHOBH Debut After Being "Stalked" by Kyle Richards

Bravoholics, get ready to say "howdy" to Morgan Wade.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Nov. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the country singer makes her long-awaited debut.
The preview sees Kyle Richards—who is currently separated from husband Mauricio Umansky—introducing her new BFF to her tattoo artist before getting some fresh ink.
"I overthink these things and you clearly just don't overthink," the Halloween Ends actress jokes in reference to Morgan's fully tatted body. "Can you imagine if I show up at my house with a throat tattoo?"
Meanwhile, the musician hints at receiving some social media speculation from fans curious about their fast friendship.
"I got in a fight with someone on my Instagram about you," Morgan tells Kyle. "Something about my tattoos and Kyle's trying to look like this. I was like, 'Who cares?' I mean, they're gonna say you're having like a mid-life crisis or something with an extra tattoo."
The reality star replies sarcastically, "Great, Morgan. Thanks."
However, Morgan subtly acknowledges rumors she and Kyle are more than just BFFs by admitting, "People are really confused by us and our friendship."
But when the tattoo artist asks how they met, the "Fall in Love With Me" singer states bluntly, "She stalked me."
Kyle's response?
"I did, I stalked her," she confesses. "I heard Morgan's music and I was like, 'Oh my god, who is this girl with this voice and these lyrics?' And I followed her. I wanted to get your attention."
And while the two have repeatedly denied romance rumors, Kyle does get candid about what makes their bond so special.
"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," she shares in a confessional. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who's always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that."
See Morgan make her RHOBH debut in the clip above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio in happier times.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)