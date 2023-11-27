The 40 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Good American, Jordan, Fenty Beauty, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean the shopping has to end. Cyber Monday has arrived with tons of major deals on fashion, home, wellness, and beauty must-haves. Even your favorite celebrities are getting in on the deals with jaw-dropping sales on their product lines.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is having its biggest sale ever on so many top-sellers. Stock up on denim and more from Khloé Kardashian's Good American. Fall in love with gorgeous prints from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and Draper James RSVP.

Get major deals on makeup and skincare from celeb brands including Rihanna's Fenty Beauty empire, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Jessica Alba's Honest, Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare, Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics. Get major savings on athletic essentials with deals from Tom Brady's Brady Brand, Steph Curry's Curry Brand, and the eternally iconic Jordan from the one and only Michael Jordan.

Revamp your home with decor, cookware, and furniture from brands owned by Martha Stewart, Kelly Clarkson, and Paris Hilton. Save on delicious beverages from Blake Lively's Betty Buzz, Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee, and Cole Hauser's Free Rein. Accessorize with bags from Shay Mitchell's BÉIS or some jewelry on sale from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James.

Those are just some of the Cyber Monday deals on celeb brands. Here is the ultimate list with the best sales and some E! Shopping Editor-approved product picks.