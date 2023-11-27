The 40 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Good American, Jordan, Fenty Beauty, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean the shopping has to end. Cyber Monday has arrived with tons of major deals on fashion, home, wellness, and beauty must-haves. Even your favorite celebrities are getting in on the deals with jaw-dropping sales on their product lines.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is having its biggest sale ever on so many top-sellers. Stock up on denim and more from Khloé Kardashian's Good American. Fall in love with gorgeous prints from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and Draper James RSVP.
Get major deals on makeup and skincare from celeb brands including Rihanna's Fenty Beauty empire, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, Jessica Alba's Honest, Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare, Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics. Get major savings on athletic essentials with deals from Tom Brady's Brady Brand, Steph Curry's Curry Brand, and the eternally iconic Jordan from the one and only Michael Jordan.
Revamp your home with decor, cookware, and furniture from brands owned by Martha Stewart, Kelly Clarkson, and Paris Hilton. Save on delicious beverages from Blake Lively's Betty Buzz, Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee, and Cole Hauser's Free Rein. Accessorize with bags from Shay Mitchell's BÉIS or some jewelry on sale from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James.
Those are just some of the Cyber Monday deals on celeb brands. Here is the ultimate list with the best sales and some E! Shopping Editor-approved product picks.
Cyber Monday Celebrity Fashion Deals: SKIMS, Good American, Draper James & More
SKIMS
Shop the biggest sale of the year on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, no promo code needed.
E! Editor Pick: I have this sculpting bodysuit in a few colors. It's slimming, without constriction, and it makes every outfit look so much better.
Good American
Use the code BF40 for 40% on Khloé Kardashian's Good American, including an EXTRA 50% off sale styles. Free shipping on all domestic orders.
E! Editor Pick: This sherpa trench coat is cozy and cool. It is the only reason to leave the house during cold winter weather.
Draper James
Channel Reese Witherspoon's style with a 30% discount on Draper James and more deals on Draper James RSVP at Kohl's.
E! Editor Pick: These two-piece pajama sets are just as comfy as they are cute.
Talentless
Save 50% on loungewear and more from Scott Disick's brand Talentless.
E! Editor Pick: Talentless is famous for its cozy lounge pieces, but don't sleep on the other products. This crossbody bag is a daily essential.
G by Giuliana Rancic
Turn every day into a fashion moment with stylish finds from Giuliana Rancic's clothing line.
E! Editor Pick: You'll love this cozy teddy coat so much that you'll wish for winter all year round.
Mindy x Andie
Shop Andie's Black Friday sale and save 40%, which includes styles from the collab with Mindy Kaling.
E! Editor Pick: This underwired bikini top brings is equal parts supportive and stylish, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL.
Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle x The PJ Place
Use the promo code CYBER60 to save 60% at The PJ Place, including the collab with Alix Earle and her sister Ashtin.
E! Editor Pick: This satin pajama set and matching robe deliver everyday luxury you'll look forward to wearing.
Jordan
Get 60% off Jordan clothes, shoes, and more. Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY for an EXTRA 20% off select styles from Michael Jordan's iconic brand.
E! Editor Pick: Add a retro touch to your wardrobe with some premium leather sneakers.
Curry Brand
Get 30% sitewide on Steph Curry's Curry Brand when you use the promo code UAHOLIDAY at checkout (footwear excluded).
E! Editor Pick: This Curry Brand hoodie is water-resistan and warm with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.
Brady Brand
Save up to 70% on styles from Tom Brady's line Brady Brand, no promo code needed.
E! Editor Pick: Get a golf shirt is made from high-performance fabrics with brrr° cooling technology to keep you sweat-free so you can focus on your game.
Cyber Monday Celebrity Beauty Deals: Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Honest Beauty & More
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Get 25% off sitewide Rihanna's brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty Fragrance. Plus, there are 50% off deals on top-sellers and free shipping on all orders.
E! Editor Pick: This color-changing blush adapts to flatter every skin tone. You can also wear it as a lip color.
Kylie Cosmetics
Save 40% sitewide on Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and up to 50% off Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby.
E! Editor Pick: Exfoliate, hydrate, and smooth your lips with these self-care essentials I've been obsessed with. This bundle has a sugar lip scrub, hydrating mask, and lip oil.
KORA Organics
Save 25% when you shop Miranda Kerr's skincare line KORA Organics.
E! Editor Pick: Get bright, glowing skin with this trio of highly effective products: Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser, Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, and Turmeric Glow Moisturizer.
Haus Labs by Lady Gaga
Turn up the glam with 20% off Lady Gaga's makeup line Haus Labs— discount applied at checkout (no code needed).
E! Editor Pick: Get the look of a lip gloss and the staying power of a lip stain with this shiny, transfer-proof lipstick that you'll never have to reapply. Trust me.
Honest Company
Get 15% off some top-selling products from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and additional product categories from the Honest Company.
E! Editor Pick: This mascara is a 2-in-1 product. Put on the primer, wait about 30 seconds, then go in with your mascara and you'll see major difference in the appearance of your lashes. Mine look longer, voluminous, and separated.
Moon Oral Beauty
Get 30% off sitewide on Moon teeth whitening products, toothbrushes, and more, including the Kendall Jenner products. You can also save 30% on all Moon products from Ulta. Amazon has 35% off deals on select Moon products.
E! Editor Pick: Whiten your teeth in just 5 minutes a day with this LED device. You can whiten your smile up to 12 shades in just 2 weeks, per the brand.
Keys Soulcare
Take 40% off your purchase on Alicia Keys' beauty brand. Plus, get free shipping. You can also save 25% on Keys Soulcare from November 26-27 at Ulta.
E! Editor Pick: Stop scrubbing off your makeup and use this hydrating cleansing balm instead. It gets my face super clean without any irritation or stripping my skin.
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson
Use the code CYBER to save 25% on Scarlett Johansson's skincare line The Outset.
E! Editor Pick: The Purifying Blue Clay Mask has helped reduce the appearance of pores and shine better than any other mask I've used. It even calms down my redness
Goop
Get Gwyneth Paltrow-approved beauty at a 20% discount with the promo code CYBER20. Use the code CYBER30 for 30% off orders over $500. You can also save on additional product categories from goop too.
E! Editor Pick: These lip balms are hydrating and long-lasting while they deliver a subtle dose of color.
SKKN by Kim
Use the code CYBER25 for a 25% discount on Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN by Kim.
E! Editor Pick: This set is a winter skin essential with a resurfacing mask and a hydrating face cream.
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Mini Stylers Bundle
Get major discounts on curly hair essentials from Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross, including some daily doorbuster deals.
E! Editor Pick: A mini set is the perfect introduction to the brand. Plus these are great for traveling or your gym bag.
Kenya Moore Hair Care
Repair, restore, and retain your dream tresses with the Kenya Moore Hair Care line, which was started by the one and only Kenya Moore. Right now, there are some major deals at Amazon.
E! Editor Pick: Bring new life to your hair with the insanely hydrating Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask.
Poosh
Focus on your wellness and save up to 30% on favorites from Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh.
E! Editor Pick: This product is 52 toners in one bottle. It's refillable for a year. Just add distilled water and use this spray for "cleaner, clearer, nourished, and more hydrated skin," according to the brand. Pamper your skin for 26 cents a day.
Rhode
Get a free Salted Caramel Lip Treat when you buy two items from Hailey Bieber's rhode.
E! Editor Pick: Get intense hydration that never feels sticky with these buildable, tinted lip glosses. There are four hues to choose from. This formula is richly pigmented and long-lasting.
Wild Rose Beauty
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans saw Whitney Rose rebrand her skincare line on the show. Right now, the brand is 40% off sitewide.
E! Editor Pick: Get bright, hydrated skin when you add the Daily Glow Moisturizer to your beauty routine.
Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray
Yes, Amazon really does have everything, including a major deal on the Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray. It has notes of vanilla, musk, and sugared petals.
Cyber Monday Celebrity Home and Food Deals: Kelly Clarkson Home, Paris Hilton, Chamberlain Coffee & More
BFF Collection
Celebrate Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling's friendship by shopping their home line, which is available at QVC.
E! Editor Pick: These acrylic trays are decorative, functional, and versatile. Put one on your coffee table, ottoman, kitchen table, bathroom counter, or anywhere else you want some elegant storage.
Kelly Clarkson Home
Get fast shipping and major deals on Kelly Clarkson Home, which is available at Wayfair.
E! Editor Pick: This velvet chair is great for an office or even in your bathroom to create a glam vanity setup. It comes in 16 colors.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's products are beautiful and functional. Right now, there are lots of deals available at Amazon.
E! Editor Pick: Get this cast iron pan in your favorite color. It's oven-safe, electric-safe, gas-safe, halogen-safe, and glass stovetop-safe.
Chamberlain Coffee
Save 30% on coffee bags, matcha, single-serve coffee and more from Emma Chamberlain's brand Chamberlain Coffee.
E! Editor Pick: I have so many favorites from the brand, but I think this bundle with 5 cold brew flavors is a great gift and the perfect intro to the brand.
Betty Buzz
Take 30% off sparkling beverages from Blake Lively's brand Betty Buzz when you shop at Amazon.
E! Editor Pick: Try a little bit of everything with a 12-can variety pack.
Paris Hilton
If you're looking for cookware, small appliances, and kitchen tools that are just as cute as they are functional, don't miss these deals on Paris Hilton's products, which are available at Amazon.
E! Editor Pick: Boil water with this tea kettle inspired by Paris Hilton's longtime catchphrase, "That's hot." The fun part about it is that the hearts change color from black to pink when the kettle is hot.
Ayesha Curry @ Amazon
Save up to 40% on Ayesha Curry's lifestyle brand Sweet July. There are also some great deals on Ayesha Curry products at Amazon.
E! Editor Pick: Get a cookware set that heats up quickly (and evenly) without sticking. This 9-piece set has all of your essentials.
Free Rein Coffee Company
Use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY30 to take 30% off Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's coffee brand Free Rein.
E! Editor Pick: This bestsellers set is a great way to experience the brand. If you prefer single-serving coffee, there's a bestseller set with pods too.
Solo Stove The Snoop Stove - Bonfire 2.0 + Stand Limited Edition
Shop fire pits, bonfires, and more during the Solo Stove Black Friday Sale.
E! Editor Pick: While you're shopping, check out Snoop Dogg's smokeless fire pit bundle, which comes with the Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit, stand, Going Smokeless bucket hat, and custom collab sticker pack.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
Get 30% off top-selling products from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen (discount applied at checkout).
E! Editor Pick: Step up your food prep with a wood cutting board that has carved grooves to dock your tablet or phone so you can follow your favorite recipes with ease.
Cyber Monday Celebrity Accessories and Jewelry Deals: BÉIS, Uncommon James, Thorne Dynasty & More
BÉIS
Save 25% on luggage, bags, and accessories from Shay Mitchell's travel brand BÉIS. Plus, there will be flash deals on specific products.
E! Editor Pick: Luxury meets practicality with the BÉIS Premium Weekender Bag. It's thoughtfully designed with a shoe compartment at the bottom, a trolly pass-through that doubles as a zipper pocket, and more organizational features.
Uncommon James
Uncommon James: Get 50% off Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James jewelry, 30% off Uncommon Beauty, and 30% off Uncommon James Home. All orders ship free.
E! Editor Pick: This 5-ring set is the perfect way to jumpstart your jewelry collection. Stack them together, rock them individually, or mix them in with pieces you already have.
Thorne Dynasty
Save up to 50% on rings, bracelets, necklaces, and more from Bella Thorne's jewelry line Thorne Dynasty.
E! Editor Pick: Make your classic pearl earring jealous with this edgy style.
Abbott Lyon
Take 40% off Abbott Lyon, including Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa's Gift Edit full of jewelry and personalized presents.
E! Editor Pick: Get three times the style with these triple hoop earrings that come in gold and silver.
When is Black Friday 2023?
This year, Black Friday is on November 24, 2023.
How long do Black Friday deals last?
Don't worry if you don't have time to shop on Black Friday. Most Black Friday deals last throughout the weekend and extend through Cyber Monday.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
If you want to do more shopping post-Black Friday, there will be lots of deals on Cyber Monday, which is on November 27, 2023.
Are Black Friday deals only available online?
While you may be able to find some of these products at a similar price point at various stores, these deals are online exclusives.
What stores have the best Black Friday deals?
Don't pay full-price if you don't have to. You can get great discounts from SKIMS, QVC, Amazon, Sephora, Good American, Ulta, Kate Spade, and more.
Which celebrity brands are on sale for Black Friday?
There are Black Friday deals on Fenty Beauty, SKIMS, BÉIS, Kylie Cosmetics, Jordan, and more.
—Originally published Nov .24, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. PT