Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Slams Rumors He’s Dating VPR Alum Raquel Leviss

Dave Portnoy says the proof is in the
pudding pizza.
The Barstool Sports founder firmly shot down rumors that he and Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel "Raquel" Leviss had gone on a date following his breakup with Silvana Mojica. In fact, he also took the opportunity to make his feelings known about the reality star and her involvement in the Scandoval cheating scandal.
"My official statement. I can confirm I've never met that trash bag in my life," Dave wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 24, alongside a screenshot of a message asking about the alleged date, "and it's wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her."
He even supplied an alibi, adding, "I was eating pizza at Uncle Jerry's though which was spectacular by the way and got an 8.3."
The rumor arose on social media the same day that Dave's now-ex shared a Nov. 22 TikTok video alluding to a breakup. Two days later, Dave confirmed to PageSix that he and Silvana had broken up after two years of dating.
For her part, Raquel has remained relatively off the grid in the months since her affair with VPR costar Tom Sandoval came to light earlier this year—subsequently ending his nine-year romance with Ariana Madix and rocking the Bravo show's 10th season.
In fact, the 29-year-old spent two months in a mental health facility in Arizona following the filming of the season 10 reunion in March, with her rep telling E! News that she had planned to seek treatment "months before the relationship was discovered."
Since leaving the facility in July, the former beauty queen, 29, has decided to put this chapter behind her. In addition to blocking Tom on social media and auctioning off his hoodie and necklace, Raquel has confirmed her Vanderpump Rules days are over. But on whether she'll return to reality TV of any kind?
"No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she explained on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel in August podcast. "I can't do that to myself."
But while Raquel won't be gracing TV screens any time soon, the rest of her VPR cast mates have stayed busy ahead of season 11's debut in January. To see what everyone has been up to since that explosive reunion, keep reading.