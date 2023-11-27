Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Slams Rumors He’s Dating VPR Alum Raquel Leviss

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Checks Out of Mental Health Facility

Dave Portnoy says the proof is in the pudding pizza.

The Barstool Sports founder firmly shot down rumors that he and Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel "Raquel" Leviss had gone on a date following his breakup with Silvana Mojica. In fact, he also took the opportunity to make his feelings known about the reality star and her involvement in the Scandoval cheating scandal.

"My official statement. I can confirm I've never met that trash bag in my life," Dave wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 24, alongside a screenshot of a message asking about the alleged date, "and it's wildly insulting to even be mentioned in the same sentence as her."

He even supplied an alibi, adding, "I was eating pizza at Uncle Jerry's though which was spectacular by the way and got an 8.3."

The rumor arose on social media the same day that Dave's now-ex shared a Nov. 22 TikTok video alluding to a breakup. Two days later, Dave confirmed to PageSix that he and Silvana had broken up after two years of dating.

For her part, Raquel has remained relatively off the grid in the months since her affair with VPR costar Tom Sandoval came to light earlier this year—subsequently ending his nine-year romance with Ariana Madix and rocking the Bravo show's 10th season.