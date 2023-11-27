Taylor Swift Subtly Supports Travis Kelce’s Record-Breaking Milestone

After Travis Kelce made history in the NFL, Taylor Swift cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs player from her tour in South America.

By Brahmjot Kaur Nov 27, 2023 7:28 PMTags
Travis Kelce is the king of Taylor Swift's heart—and the football field.  

After all, the 34-year-old made history Nov. 26 during the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Las Vegas Raiders when he became the fourth and fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards.

And, as the NFL team wrote on Instagram, "the only player in franchise history to do it." 

Of course, the "Anti-Hero" singer made sure to show her support by double-tapping the post from afar. Alas, she couldn't be there in person to cheer him on as she was wrapping up the South American leg of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil.

But when they can, the duo is sure to never leave the other on their own, kid. So, Travis touched down in Buenos Aires earlier this month to watch her perform and, in turn, Taylor has continued to cheer on the NFL player at his games.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," Travis said after the singer attended the Sept. 24 game alongside his mom Donna Kelce. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing," he continued. "To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--t was absolutely hysterical."

And amazing. For more proof their romance hits different, keep reading…

