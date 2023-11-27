Taylor Swift Subtly Supports Travis Kelce’s Record-Breaking Milestone

Watch : Travis Kelce Talks Old Tweets and Song Reaching No. 1

Travis Kelce is the king of Taylor Swift's heart—and the football field.

After all, the 34-year-old made history Nov. 26 during the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Las Vegas Raiders when he became the fourth and fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards.

And, as the NFL team wrote on Instagram, "the only player in franchise history to do it."

Of course, the "Anti-Hero" singer made sure to show her support by double-tapping the post from afar. Alas, she couldn't be there in person to cheer him on as she was wrapping up the South American leg of her Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil.

But when they can, the duo is sure to never leave the other on their own, kid. So, Travis touched down in Buenos Aires earlier this month to watch her perform and, in turn, Taylor has continued to cheer on the NFL player at his games.