Celebrate the Holidays With These “Up and Coming” Gift Ideas From Real Housewives' Jessel Taank

We included these products chosen by Jessel Taank because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jessel is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In just one season, Jessel Taank became the cast member we're all rooting for on The Real Housewives of New York City. If you watched Season 14, wishing you could hang out with the Bravo star, here's the next best thing: shopping with Jessel— well, sort of. Jessel partnered with Amazon's Holiday Shop to curate her storefront with gift picks for everyone on your list.
This tiny pouch has 18 essentials to help you work on the go. Snag this 45% discount on an Amazon Fire TV. These wooden trays are equally functional and fashionable with many versatile uses. In the mood to splurge? The top-rated Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine will elevate your daily routine with high-quality beverages.
Taank Tops, assemble. It's time to shop for the holidays.
Jessel Taank's Most Popular Gift Ideas
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker- 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine- 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle- 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo- 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Ring Indoor Cam- 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Jessel Taank's Holiday Gift Ideas
Pinch Provisions Work from Anywhere Kit
This compact kit has 18 essentials that will help you stay on track no matter where you are. The Pinch Provisions Work from Anywhere Kit comes with a 2-in-1 charging cable, cord organizer, cleaning tool, wall charger, tablet/phone stand, stain remover, lip balm, pen, breath drops, and more must-haves.
Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo
Spice up any meal with this next-level hot sauce duo that will become your new go-to. Jessel's pick has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renawe Set of 2 Acacia Wooden Trays
Use these wooden trays for charcuterie, cheeses, fruit, and more hosting must-haves. They're also great to display perfumes and other small essentials. You can even use them to create a centerpiece. There are tons of options here. Jessel's pick has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
Function meets elegance with the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle. It's designed to give you total control over the speed and consistency of water flow. It has a non-slip handle and an automatic shut-off for peace of mind. This top-seller has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
New Balance Men's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker
You can never go wrong with a pair of New Balance sneakers. This is just one of those styles that's eternally on-trend and it's comfortable too. Amazon has 39 colorways to choose from.
Casmilee Travel Case Compatible with Yoto Mini
This kids' travel case is great for school or a family trip. It is padded to protect tablets and it has compartments for organization.
This travel case is available in 4 colors.
Ring Indoor Cam
Get indoor security that's easy to use with the Ring Indoor Cam, which has color night vision. It's Alexa-compatible and you can use it to see, hear, and speak to anyone on camera.
Jessel's gift pick is a top-selling item with 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A.L.C. Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Emmy Turtleneck Dress
This is a great dress for many occasions, especially a holiday party. It delivers the comfort of a sweater and sophistication thanks to the slit.
Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock
The Dekala Sunrise Alarm Clock provides a gentle way to wake up with light that mimics a natural sunrise from red to orange to yellow. You can customize your snooze duration to get a gradual wake up experience. It also helps you wind down before bed with ambient lighting and soothing sounds.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
Bring your music everywhere you go with this top-rated, Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, which makes it perfect for outdoor use.
Amazon has this speaker in 4 colors. It has 21,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mezed Digital Photo Frame
Instead of having a million frames for every photo you love, invest in a digital picture frame. You can hang it on a wall or keep it on a table. This one has a touchscreen, and anyone invited can send photos to the frame.
WEEFUN Instant Print Camera
Print out photos in an instant with the WEEFUN Instant Print Camera with filter effects, games, and additional fun features.
Choose from pink, blue, and white.
Amazon Echo Dot
Kids can use this Alexa-enabled device to help with homework, play music, read stories, and more.
The Echo Dot has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector
Yes, it's possible for a projector to be this compact and fit in the palm of your hand. This pocket-sized gadget has excellent clarity and you can take it anywhere with ease.
This mini projector has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Schutz Maryana Block Heels Knee High Boot
These black boots go with every outfit and they're easy to walk in thanks to that chunky heel. You'll want to wear them as much as possible.
Amazon has this style in 5 gorgeous colorways.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet has a 13-hour battery life, parental controls, and ad-free content. Use this for games and educational exercises.
This tablet comes in 4 colors and it has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple Watch SE
Use your Apple Watch SE to reach your fitness goals. It's compatible with your other Apple devices and it's swim-proof. Amazon has 7 colors to choose from.
Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera
This camera is lightweight with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. It has a high image quality to create lasting memories with photos you'll cherish forever.
Amazon Fire TV
Take your home entertainment to the next level with the Amazon Fire TV, which has access to all of your favorite streaming apps and a brilliantly clear picture quality.
This smart TV has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Angels Horn Vinyl Record Player, Hi-Fi System Bluetooth Turntable Player
Get the look (and function) of an old school record player and a bluetooth speaker all in one device.
This smart TV has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Get barista-level coffee any time you want with this easy-to-use machine. It has 16 grind settings and a steam wand for milk to give you café quality every single morning.
The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Want to do more RHONY-inspired shopping? You'll love these holiday beauty gifts recommended by Bethenny Frankel.